FAU’s Program Board Brings Sugar Rush To Life

FAU’s Program Board is hosting an event inspired by the 2012 animated Disney film, Wreck It Ralph on Thursday, Feb. 9th at 4pm.

FAU’s Program Board in collaboration with FAU’s E-Sports lab invites students to join them for their Sugar Rush event this Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Diamond Palm Room in the Boca Raton Student Union.

This event will be based on the 2012 Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, “Wreck-It Ralph”.

Jori Davis, a senior English education major, serves as the associate director of Program Board and planned the event. She shared that there will be a variety of sweets for the event attendees.

Davis gave a sneak peek into the event. Along with providing sweets, they are also adding a photo booth for students to partake in. In addition, the students can expect to see the film protagonists, – Ralph and Vanellope Von Schweetz.

“We are holding this to give students the opportunity to partake in the candy-themed event and the inspiration of that movie [Wreck-It Ralph]” Davis said.

During the event, students can play a variety of video games on different gaming consoles.

Together with all the different sweets and candy, there will be themed food based on the movie, such as hamburgers, onion rings, and root beer floats, all provided by Chartwells—FAU’s Catering Service.

Deyoncé Briggs, a psychology major with a minor in digital marketing, is a student volunteer for this event.

“There are many talented, excellent people that work and volunteer for this board, and having the opportunity to bring together an event alongside them is not only an honor but always a fun time,” said Briggs. “I can’t wait to see everything Sugar Rush has to offer, I’m really excited!”

Briggs shared that she will be one of the welcoming faces at Sugar Rush.

RSVP for the event here.

Isabella Mohammed is a contributing writer at the University Press. For more information on this story or others, reach out to her at [email protected]