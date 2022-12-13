FAU Football: Defensive end Jaylen Joyner enters the transfer portal

Joyner made the announcement after five seasons with the team.

Jaylen Joyner before the game against Fordham on September 18, 2021. Joyner recorded a sack against Fordham, his only tackle of the game.

FAU football’s redshirt junior defensive end Jaylen Joyner has declared for the transfer portal.

In five seasons at FAU, Joyner finished with 10 sacks, 31 solo tackles and 59 assist tackles.

He also picked up two forced fumbles as well.

Joyner enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and will play his last college football season at the school of his choice. He does have the option to return to FAU, if he chooses to stay.

Although Joyner has entered the portal, he made a major impact towards the football program. His two best seasons came in 2020 and 2021, where he had a combined nine sacks and 76 total tackles in those two seasons alone.

With Joyner entering the portal, FAU will now look to fill a void at the defensive end position.

There are currently three defensive ends on the roster; With all three expected to return next season, there will be plenty of opportunity to fight for position reps during the offseason for next season.

Jahsheem Benjamin is a contributing writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @JBenzzofficial.