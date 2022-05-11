Artists+Nelly+and+Justine+Skye+to+headline+annual+Bonfire+at+FAU

Football head coach Willie Taggart and members of the football team will be special guests at the show.

This year, the Office of Student Activities and Involvement (SAVI) and the Boca Raton Student Government Program Board is hosting the 14th annual Bonfire Music Festival indoors.

The event will make its way to the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium in the Student Union of the Boca Raton campus on Thursday, Sept. 8. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

This year’s lineup will headline artists such as Grammy award-winner Nelly and Justine Skye. Willie Jones, one of last year’s performers, will be making his return for the event.

The event will be free for FAU students plus one guest. Tickets are now available to purchase at the Student Union Box Office on the Boca campus or online at fauevents.com.

Due to the pending outside construction, the maximum capacity in the auditorium that the event will have is 2,400 people.

“An indoor venue affords numerous benefits from an event planning perspective and for the comfort of attendees,” said Richard Mahler, an assistant director of Student Activities and Involvement. “We will continue to evaluate moving forward with feedback from students and community members as we look to new locations and opportunities to better the event.”

The Bonfire Music Festival is an event meant to bring the FAU community together, where everyone in the university can socialize prior to the first home football game.

For more information about future events, check out FAU’s Program Board Instagram.

Valentina Osorio is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @vosoriod