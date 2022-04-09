SG+hosts+the+2022+Student+Organization+Banquet+and+Award+Ceremony+for+Student+Organizations

During the ceremony Student Body President-elect Pierce Kennamer was officially sworn into the position along with Vice President-elect Dalia Calvillo and Boca Raton Governor-elect Deanna Mancuso.

Student Government (SG) hosted a ‘Met Gala’ themed banquet and award ceremony on Thursday evening to acknowledge students and staff for their contributions to student life.

During the ceremony Student Body President-elect Pierce Kennamer was officially sworn into the position, along with Vice President-elect Dalia Calvillo and Boca Raton Governor-elect Deanna Mancuso.

“The decorations are really beautiful. I think everyone was really well-spirited tonight,” said Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald.

She believed that the awards every person received were well deserved.

“Those students who deserve that recognition, receive that recognition,” MacDonald said.

SG presented over 38 awards, with a brief intermission in between the ceremony in which soprano singer Verlene Faust performed a song.

At the end of the ceremony, Director of Student Activities & Involvement Donald Van Pelt gave an emotional speech commending all of the hardworking leaders within SG. He presented awards to Student Body President Maxwell Simonson, Vice President Lily MacDonald, Boca Raton Governor Rhoda Hoods, and more.

Guests walked in formal attire dressed in suits, dresses, and pantsuits.

Inside the spacious room, the black and gold-themed tables featured elaborate golden lampshades with white and black feathers and white pearls which hung from the top.

The stage in the front of the room contained a podium with a microphone and a projection screen that showed the awards being presented, along with the names of the students who received them.

The event ended at 10 p.m. after awards were presented to those who served the Student Government and made an impact this school year.

Here are the awards that were given:

Student Government Executive Member of the Year: Kirk Meyers

Student Organization Executive of the Year: Gabriella Abadiotakis

Legislator of the Year: Reilly Bridgers

Student Media Leader of the Year: Tahj Wilson

Volunteer of the Year: Juan Andres Rodriguez

Organization of the Year:

Boca Raton: Muslim Student Association President – Alina Hassan

Broward: The American Institute of Architecture Students President – Yağmur Akyüz

Jupiter: Asian American Association

Advisor of the Year:

Faculty: Dr. Dilys Schoorman

Staff: Tikiya Henry

Presidential Excellence: Pierce Kennemar

Gubernatorial Excellence:

Boca Raton: Alyson Winderbaum

Broward: Ruthann Nelson

Jupiter: Hibah Hussain

Senatorial Excellence: Ari Avilles

Boca Raton Representative Excellence:

Boca Raton: Nicole Abreu

Broward: Elianny Garcia

Jupiter: Johann Cifuentes

Judicial Excellence: Madelyn Macias

Editorial Excellence (UP): Kendall Little

Graduate and Professional Student Organization of the Year (GPSO): President Sohini Lahiri from the Emergency Medicine Interest Group

Council of Student Organization Excellence: Ella Duckworth

Volunteer Excellence (SAVI):

Boca Raton: Hanna Kleinhans

Broward: Filipa Lundin

Jupiter: Venkata Somesula

Programming Excellence (PB):

Boca Raton: Kettie Leger

Broward: Coralie Bastien

Jupiter: Anushka Mandalapu

New Student Organization Excellence (COSO):

Boca Raton: Owls Speech and Debate

Broward: Green Wings of Broward

Jupiter: Owls Climate and Health! President – Avanthi Puvvala

Organization Presidential Excellence (COSO):

Boca Raton: Michaela Louis

Broward: Yağmur Akyüz

Jupiter: Rishiraj Bandi

Night Owls Driver Excellence (NO): Ti’ana Raysor

Multicultural Excellence (MP): Mariana Vallejo

Psychoeducational Programming (Pep Talk): Justine Kantor

Freshman Class Council Excellence (FCC): Austanni Hodge

Initiated:

Student Body President – Pierce Kennamer

Student Body Vice President – Dalia Calvillo

Recognition:

Boca Raton FAU Gov. – Rhoda Hoods

Rhoda Hoods enjoyed seeing all of SG from different campuses come together and celebrate their accomplishments.

“It’s more surreal to know the student impacts that you have not only on your own campus but university-wide and we don’t always get to see each other in our day-to-day lives,” Hoods said.

House of Representatives Secretary Dylan Hobbs-Fernie thinks that the highlight of the ceremony was listening to the closing remarks by SG advisor Donald Van Pelt.

“I’ve worked with Donald now for about a year since I’ve been more on campus. I didn’t really work with him when I first started in Student Government and watching him, I always thought he was a well spoken person,” Hobbs-Fernie said.

Hobbs-Fernie believes that the students in SG are well deserving of receiving these awards.

“A lot of people who were being talked about have been close friends of mine. And for me, I always enjoy hearing people who I admire so much get the praise and I think they rightfully deserve it,” Hobbs-Fernie said.

