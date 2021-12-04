Weekly COVID Update 12/4: Florida has lowest per-capita rates of COVID infections.

FAU

There are nine active cases across all FAU campuses, according to the university’s Coronavirus tracker. Of the positive cases, seven are students and two are employees. Nearly 90% of cases are on the Boca Raton campus.

The cumulative number of cases for the Fall 2021 semester is at 498 cases.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is averaging 80 cases per day, according to New York Times data. Vaccination rates have slowly risen in the county, up to 62% as of Dec. 3. The 80 average cases per day amounts to a 17% decrease from the last two weeks of data.

Florida

A misleading map shared on social media has been updated to accurately show the extent of coronavirus spread in Florida. The misleading map was published by the CDC, and it designated Florida as the only state in the country with low transmission levels.

The map was shared online and through social media, including by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw.

However, on Thursday, Dec. 2, the map was updated. Almost all of Florida’s counties went from low transmission levels to moderate or high transmission levels. The map is normally updated every Thursday, but it was not updated on Thanksgiving, causing a one-week lag in cases reported.

Still, Florida is doing better than most other states right now. The Sun Sentinel reported that the CDC’s numbers provided by the state’s Department of Health for Dec. 1 show that Florida has the lowest per-capita rate of COVID cases and one of the lowest test positivity rates in the country.

The state is now reporting that 62% of residents are fully vaccinated. Florida is averaging 1,414 cases per day, an 8% decrease from the previous two weeks’ data.

Michael Gennaro is a staff writer and social media manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or message him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro