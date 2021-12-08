Letter to the Editor: FAU’s Future is Looking Bright

FAU will continue to grow alongside its students, surpass other universities in the rankings, and better its education.

James Brady is a senior graduating with a Bachelor of Business in 2021.

Well before Florida Atlantic University existed, there stood on the same grounds today an airbase named the “Boca Raton Army Airfield.” The airbase had opened in 1942 and was operated by the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. The base covered more than 5,800 acres and was used to win the war by teaching the new art of radar operations to thousands of airmen, which at that time was a new state-of-the-art technology.

Eight years later, in 1950, the then Boca Raton Airbase had been moved to Biloxi, Miss. After the U.S. military left, weeds and vegetation began to grow on and around the surrounding landing strips the aircrafts had once used.

Not long after, in 1955, Florida legislatures authorized the creation of a new public university to take the place on the once-abandoned U.S. Army airbase. After nine years, on Oct. 25, 1964, the current president of the United States of America, Lyndon B. Johnson declared Florida Atlantic University officially open.

Since its opening, FAU still hasn’t lost much of its spotlight and has been continuing to grow and evolve as a university. From the school’s ever-changing student body to professional sports athletes and celebrities, Florida Atlantic University has been truly the definition of diverse.

Especially when on April 10, 2012, another president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, spoke at the university stating his famous line, “It is great to be back in Florida, it is great to be back in Boca, great to be here at the home of the Fighting Owls!”

Currently, U.S. News & World Report, a prestigious independent media company, ranked Florida Atlantic University 277 out of 1,452 schools. Despite being in the top 19 percentile, this doesn’t truly reflect the university’s performance. In 2020, FAU was internationally recognized by the Financial Times, another leading news organization, as having the number one best executive education in Florida and the 11th in the U.S. Mainly being known for business, management, marketing, and health professions.

FAU’s Nursing program ranked 2nd in Florida on the U.S. News & World Report but is unranked in best business schools in Florida. Similar schools that got overall higher rankings than FAU were the University of North Florida (263) and Florida International University (162).

Some of the hardest challenges FAU still seems to face in order to get over the hump to solidify itself amongst other schools is not having and/or a lack of attention to other degree programs that are not business and health-related. Also, a recurring issue for students attending seems to be no true school culture and no Greek life housing on campus. When talking amongst classmates at the university it is said that “the university sometimes seems dull and feels as though it is ‘just get your degree and leave, no fun.’”

Looking into the future, Florida Atlantic University is constantly keeping up with the times and always seems to be one step ahead of the game. With growing innovations and new investments such as the school’s new practice facility for its football team, a new state-of-the-art executive business complex, a remodeled modern breezeway, and a brand-new housing building for students, the university is evolving into something big and fast. FAU is a premier university taking Florida’s 21st century by storm and has immense potential.

If I had to make a bet on the university’s future: my money is on the fact that FAU will continue to grow alongside its students, surpass other universities in the rankings, and better its education.

