Weekly COVID Update 11/5: Less than 10 active cases across FAU campuses

FAU

There is one less active case at the university this week, with nine reported cases as of Nov. 4. All cases are on the Boca Raton campus. Seven are students, two are employees. This is the first time in the Fall 2021 semester that there have been fewer than 10 cases across all FAU campuses.

The cumulative case count for this semester is now 473. Nearly 90% of cases have been reported on the Boca Raton campus.

Palm Beach County

Vaccination rates have remained steady in Palm Beach County (PBC) since Oct. 21. For the third straight week, 60% of the county is considered fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates had been slightly increasing before the recent stagnation.

The county is averaging 115 new cases per day, a 41% decrease from the previous two weeks, according to New York Times data.

Florida

Vaccinations have risen in the state; 60% of Floridians are now fully vaccinated. Vaccinations stagnated at 59% for the past two weeks, but have risen 1% since Oct. 29.

There are 1,607 cases per day being reported per day, a 32% decrease over the previous two weeks.

South Florida is faring better against the Coronavirus in recent weeks. Fort Lauderdale and Miami-Dade Counties, just to the south of PBC, have seen their risk levels decrease. Both counties have joined PBC in the “high risk” category. Last week, Broward and Miami-Dade were in the “very high risk” category.

Since last Friday, Oct. 29, only four deaths have been added to the state’s COVID counter, according to the Miami Herald.

“The CDC has been working with the Florida Department of Health to return to a previously used reporting method, the Herald reported. This is causing a lag in deaths being reported.

The CDC announced that it now recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years old on Nov. 2.

