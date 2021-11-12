Weekly COVID Update 11/12: Cases at all-time low for fall semester

FAU

Cases have decreased for the third straight week, with eight positive cases reported as of Nov. 11. All cases are on the Boca Raton campus; six are students, two are employees. The cumulative case count for the Fall 2021 semester is now 478.

The eight total cases continues a trend of decreasing cases at the university and represents the lowest total of the Fall 2021 semester.

Palm Beach County

For the first time since Oct. 21, vaccination rates have increased in Palm Beach County; 61% of residents are now fully vaccinated, according to New York Times data.

The county is averaging 103 new cases per day, a 28% decrease over the previous two weeks of data.

Florida

Vaccination rates have remained steady since Nov. 5. Florida residents remain at the 60% mark for vaccinations. The 60% mark amounts to nearly 13 million Florida residents, according to the Miami Herald. There were 369 people in the ICU with COVID-19 as of Nov. 10.

Florida is averaging 1,423 cases per day, a 19% decrease over the previous two weeks of data. The state has seen more than 60,000 deaths from the Coronavirus since the pandemic started, trailing only Texas and California.

