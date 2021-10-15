Weekly COVID Update 10/15: Hospitalizations dropping in Florida

FAU

Cases are up at the university, with 20 active cases reported as of Oct. 14. Fifteen of the positive cases are students and five are employees. The university had 11 cases on Oct. 8. Most cases are on the Boca Raton campus. The cumulative case count for Fall 2021 is now 451 cases.

There is still a discrepancy on the COVID counter between active and cumulative cases. The reason is unknown.

The vaccine incentive program ends Oct. 31. Students that get vaccinated through the program will receive a $150 Visa gift card. University officials have not said if they plan to have another incentive after the current one expires.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County is averaging 245 cases per day, a 42% decrease over the previous two weeks, according to New York Times data. 3,933 PBC residents have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations are up for the third straight week, with 59% of PBC residents fully vaccinated versus 57% two weeks ago and 58% on Oct. 8.

Florida

The state remains in the “very high” risk category. The panhandle continues to be the worst spot, with most counties in the area considered “extremely high risk.” Hospitalizations have fallen across the state, but vaccination rates have remained stagnant since Oct. 8. Florida is still stuck at the 58% total vaccination mark.

Florida is averaging 2,870 cases per day, a 48% decrease from the previous two weeks. The Florida Department of Health fined Leon County more than $3.5 million for requiring county employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The fine was levied because Leon County violated the state’s vaccine passport laws. The law allows the state to fine counties $5,000 every time the passport law is violated.

