Women’s Soccer: Owls struggle at home in 2-0 loss against Loyola

Following an opening day win at the FAU Football Stadium over Oakland and a close loss to the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables, FAU women’s soccer returned to their home pitch for the first time since the spring to host Loyola Friday evening.

Despite returning home, the Owls (1-2-0) lost in a 2-0 shutout that proved to be a tough night overall. This loss pushed FAU on a two-game losing streak, while Loyola (3-0-0) continued its excellent start to the season.

The first half was mostly a struggle for the Owls despite a valiant effort from freshman goalkeeper Amit Cohen, who finished the night with 3 saves, and the rest of the defense to hold back Loyola.

Junior midfielder Thelma Hermannsdottir took the first shot for the Owls in the 25th minute, but put the shot over the crossbar. Graduate forward Bri Austin then recorded the first shot on goal in the 32nd minute, but her shot was blocked.

The Ramblers came out swinging compared to FAU in the first half, putting up four of their five shots on target in the first half.

Loyola’s efforts finally came to fruition towards the end of the first half when junior defender Megan Demski scored an exceptional goal from just within the penalty box to put Loyola ahead into halftime.

FAU responded quickly in the second half as senior forward Miracle Porter and graduate midfielder Erin McRae put up consecutive shots within seconds of each other in the 56th minute. Despite the shots coming from close range, Loyola’s senior goalkeeper Maddie Hausmann managed to save both shots.

From that point, FAU was unable to even put up a shot against a staunch Loyola defense.

The Ramblers eventually landed a second goal, as junior midfielder Megan Nemec secured the victory for them in the 79th minute.

The Owls continue their season on Monday as they travel to East Lansing, Mich., to face the Michigan State Spartans at 3 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Eston Parker III is the Photo Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @EstonParker.