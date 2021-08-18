67.1% of Floridians support universities requiring vaccinations according to FAU poll

FAU’s College of Business on the Boca Raton campus. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

The university’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative (BEPI) conducted a poll this past week regarding COVID-19 safety protocols including masks and vaccinations.

Of the 500 participants, 207 were Republicans, 169 were Democrats, and 103 were Independents.

The study found that the majority of Floridians—67.1%—support universities requiring their students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine while 28.9% oppose a requirement.

Some colleges, including New York University, Princeton University, Yale University, and Columbia University are requiring their students to be fully vaccinated to take part in on-campus activities.

Only two Florida universities have vaccine requirements — but only for faculty and staff.

Nova Southeastern University is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 20. The University of Miami told faculty, staff, and postdoctoral fellows that they should receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna by Aug. 1, according to the Miami Herald.

FAU President John Kelly is not requiring vaccines for students, faculty, or staff, but highly recommends it.

“I ask that everyone please get vaccinated. This effort is vital. We can move forward together if we work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” he said in a message emailed to students earlier this month.

The study found that 66.2% of Floridians agree with the CDC’s recommendation that all public school staff, students, and teachers wear masks while in school regardless of vaccination status. However, 51.3% of Floridians believe that parents should be able to decide if their children wear masks at school.

60.7% of poll participants who have a school-age child stated that their child has already been vaccinated. Of the poll participants who have children who have not been vaccinated, 59.5% stated they would not be vaccinating them.

85.1% of poll participants that have children under the age of 12 stated that they would vaccinate their children if the FDA permits it.

The study found that 81% of Floridians are either very concerned or a little concerned about the Delta variant.

78.1% of poll participants have already been vaccinated, but 14.9% said they would not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other facilities are looking into requiring vaccinations, such as cruise lines, restaurants, and airlines.

The BEPI poll found that 69.7% of Floridians support cruise lines requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to board their cruise ships, while 25.4% opposed a requirement.

Though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opposed cruise lines requiring proof of vaccination, Royal Caribbean is requiring it for departures from Nassau, Bahamas, and several more locations.

According to the poll, 67.8% of Floridians support proof of a COVID-19 vaccine to board an airplane, 53.3% support vaccine requirements to dine in at a restaurant, and 61.2% support large events requiring proof of vaccination.

Kendall Little is the Managing Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @klittlewrites.