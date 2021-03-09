University plans for in-person return for Fall 2021

A return to a traditional semester will “bring the campus together,” Kelly says in the email

In an email by FAU President John Kelly, FAU is planning a full, in-person return for the Fall 2021 semester.

While the university will strictly comply with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, the vast majority of classes are being planned in-person. “Faculty and staff are expected to make a full in-person return as well to all campuses,” the email says.

Also in the email, Kelly says a return to a “traditional” semester will not only bring the campus back together but allow for the reinvigoration of “campus life and activities so all students can experience the most engaging collegiate experience possible.” Whether or not students will be given a remote option was not expressed in the email.

More details will be available as the Fall 2021 semester nears. In the meantime, Kelly wished everyone to “stay safe and well” and looks forward to seeing students on campus soon.

Natalia Ribeiro is a News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99.