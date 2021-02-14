FAU Involvement announces events for Homecoming 2021
Students will be able to participate in the method that best suits them.
February 14, 2021
FAU Involvement is having their Homecoming 2021 this upcoming week from Monday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 20. Each day, an event is occurring at the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses as well as online.
All events lead up to the FAU Men’s Basketball Homecoming Weekend games against the University of Texas El Paso, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Student organizations can also participate in a new competition throughout this week called Food Fight. You can drop off non-perishable food items to Student Activities and Involvement on the Boca Raton Student Union location from Feb.15 to Feb. 19. Each item donated is one point, with a maximum of three items per person. All donations will go towards the FAU Campus Food Pantry and Boca Helping Hands. The organization that wins will receive a Food Fight trophy and champion t-shirts.
Here is a list of all the events happening:
Monday, Feb.15
Boca Raton
Kick-Off
Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: Student Union South Patio
Stop by to win some Homecoming swag and enter to win a custom paddleboard
At Home
Homecoming Virtual 5K
Location: Atlantic 5K
Free for FAU Students, $30 for the general public
*Registration closed on Feb.12
Virtual Trivia Night
Time: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Location: FAU Involvement Instagram
Tuesday, Feb.16
Across Different Campuses
Day of Service
Boca: Rock Painting, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Student Union
Davie: Community Garden, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m
Jupiter: Rock Painting, 12:30-6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Student Advocating Volunteer Instagram
Broward
Owl Vision
Time: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location: Dania Beach Campus
At Home
Free Daps Virtual Concert
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: FAU Involvement Instagram
Enjoy a free concert from freestyle rappers and improvisers that will use your comments and suggestions to improvise on the spot. Improvisations include love songs, rap battles, slam poetry, and more.
Wednesday, Feb.17
Boca Raton
DIY Stuff-a-Bear Kits
Time: Noon until supplies last
Location: Student Union Lobby
Stuff a bear, receive a certificate, and a custom Homecoming shirt for your creation.
Broward
Broward Carnival
Time: 4 pm-11 pm
Location: Diversity Way, Davie Campus
At Home
Speed Painting with David Garibaldi
Time: 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
Location: FAU Involvement Instagram
A behind the scenes look on IGTV of how Garibaldi’s work is made. Head to the link on FAU Involvement Instagram for a chance to win a custom painting.
Thursday, Feb.18
Boca Raton
Air Brush Hats and Shirts
Time:10a.m.-2p.m.
Location: Student Union Lobby
Head to the Student Union for a chance to take home a custom air brush t-shirt or hat from Student Involvement and Student Government.
Broward
Owl Vision
Dania Beach-Poolside: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m
Fort Lauderdale: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
At Home
Virtual Lip Sync Competition
Time: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Location: FAU Involvement Instagram
Friday, Feb.19
Boca Raton
Grab and Go Craft
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Location: Student Union South Patio
Owl Basketball vs.UTEP
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: FAU Arena
*Game is subject to change
Jupiter
Prism Ball
Time: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Dining Hall Lawn
Saturday, Feb.20
Boca Raton
Homecoming Cookout To-Go
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FAU Arena
Owl Basketball vs. UTEP
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: FAU Arena
*Game is subject to change
At Home
Chalk Art Competition
Send in your 5’x5’ Homecoming chalk art submission on FAU Involvement’s Instagram.
Natalia Ribeiro is a news editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99
