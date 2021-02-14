FAU Involvement announces events for Homecoming 2021

Students will be able to participate in the method that best suits them.

FAU Involvement is having their Homecoming 2021 this upcoming week from Monday, Feb. 15 to Saturday, Feb. 20. Each day, an event is occurring at the Boca Raton, Broward, and Jupiter campuses as well as online.

All events lead up to the FAU Men’s Basketball Homecoming Weekend games against the University of Texas El Paso, which will take place on Friday, Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Student organizations can also participate in a new competition throughout this week called Food Fight. You can drop off non-perishable food items to Student Activities and Involvement on the Boca Raton Student Union location from Feb.15 to Feb. 19. Each item donated is one point, with a maximum of three items per person. All donations will go towards the FAU Campus Food Pantry and Boca Helping Hands. The organization that wins will receive a Food Fight trophy and champion t-shirts.

Here is a list of all the events happening:

Monday, Feb.15

Boca Raton

Kick-Off

Time: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Location: Student Union South Patio

Stop by to win some Homecoming swag and enter to win a custom paddleboard

At Home

Homecoming Virtual 5K

Location: Atlantic 5K

Free for FAU Students, $30 for the general public

*Registration closed on Feb.12

Virtual Trivia Night

Time: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: FAU Involvement Instagram

Tuesday, Feb.16

Across Different Campuses

Day of Service

Boca: Rock Painting, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Student Union

Davie: Community Garden, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m

Jupiter: Rock Painting, 12:30-6 p.m.

For more information, visit the Student Advocating Volunteer Instagram

Broward

Owl Vision

Time: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Location: Dania Beach Campus

At Home

Free Daps Virtual Concert

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: FAU Involvement Instagram

Enjoy a free concert from freestyle rappers and improvisers that will use your comments and suggestions to improvise on the spot. Improvisations include love songs, rap battles, slam poetry, and more.

Wednesday, Feb.17

Boca Raton

DIY Stuff-a-Bear Kits

Time: Noon until supplies last

Location: Student Union Lobby

Stuff a bear, receive a certificate, and a custom Homecoming shirt for your creation.

Broward

Broward Carnival

Time: 4 pm-11 pm

Location: Diversity Way, Davie Campus

At Home

Speed Painting with David Garibaldi

Time: 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Location: FAU Involvement Instagram

A behind the scenes look on IGTV of how Garibaldi’s work is made. Head to the link on FAU Involvement Instagram for a chance to win a custom painting.

Thursday, Feb.18

Boca Raton

Air Brush Hats and Shirts

Time:10a.m.-2p.m.

Location: Student Union Lobby

Head to the Student Union for a chance to take home a custom air brush t-shirt or hat from Student Involvement and Student Government.

Broward

Owl Vision

Dania Beach-Poolside: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Fort Lauderdale: 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

At Home

Virtual Lip Sync Competition

Time: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: FAU Involvement Instagram

Friday, Feb.19

Boca Raton

Grab and Go Craft

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Student Union South Patio

Owl Basketball vs.UTEP

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: FAU Arena

*Game is subject to change

Jupiter

Prism Ball

Time: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Dining Hall Lawn

Saturday, Feb.20

Boca Raton

Homecoming Cookout To-Go

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: FAU Arena

Owl Basketball vs. UTEP

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: FAU Arena

*Game is subject to change

At Home

Chalk Art Competition

Send in your 5’x5’ Homecoming chalk art submission on FAU Involvement’s Instagram.

Natalia Ribeiro is a news editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet her @nataliar_99