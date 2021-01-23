FAU welcomes back on-campus events with Super Smash Bros. tournament

“The biggest thing is that when you’re finding friends, they have to have common interests, and everyone having a common interest in Smash Bros. is pretty dope,” senior business marketing major Quinn Mowlam said.

On-campus events are back at FAU, and one of them is a weekly Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament, which takes place every Thursday, at the Esports Arena in the Student Union.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, students participated in a socially-distanced tournament, where they competed against each other in different rooms in the Student Union lobby. Each competition room has a maximum capacity of five people, while the bigger training room has a maximum capacity of ten people.

Equipment in these rooms is to be sanitized often and students must wear a mask at all times to participate.

To enter the competition, students must pay a $5 entry fee and the winner of the tournament wins a prize.

With a competitive, yet safe atmosphere to go to, students are excited to have this opportunity to do what they love and meet people who share that interest: video games.

Students enjoy having that competitive atmosphere, and in some cases, it’s been giving them more of a challenge, which they’ve enjoyed.

“I just like knowing that there are other big gamers out there,” freshman nursing student Tony Rolle said. “I thought I was the only one who really played Super Smash Brothers and some of these guys are better than me.”

Mowlam agrees that that challenge has been a welcome one, making him enjoy the game he loves even more.

“When you play in a party with a bunch of people, you just destroy everyone,” Mowlam said. “Now, you’re actually playing people who are hood and then also might get destroyed and it’s a nice change of pace.”

