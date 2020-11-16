FAU closes walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic until January 2021

The university has reported 337 total COVID-19 cases, with 315 of them being students and 22 of them being employees.

Students can still be tested at the testing location in the FAU tech runway. Photo by Alex Liscio.

FAU announced that the walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic, which was located upstairs in the breezeway in the Student Health Services (SHS) office on the Boca Raton campus, will be closed beginning on Monday, Nov. 16 until January 2021.

FAU sent out an email to the FAU community on Monday afternoon stating:

“The walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic on the Boca Raton campus will be closed beginning November 16, 2020, until January 2021. Please contact SHS at 561-297-3512 with any questions.”

FAU said that more information regarding FAU student health can be found on the FAU SHS website.

According to FAU’s Coronavirus tracker, the university totaled 337 COVID-19 cases during the Fall 2020 semester, with 315 of them being students and 22 of them being employees. FAU currently has 16 active cases, with 15 of them being students and one of them being an employee.

Florida as a whole added 10,105 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, Nov. 15, which was the highest single-day jump since July, according to NBC News 6. The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 872,810 according to the CDC as of Monday, Nov. 16.

“The pop-up clinic is closed because Student Health is assuming all of the testing now,” FAU Student Health Services Business Manager Sean Seedial said. “The pop-up clinic was an extension of Student Health, we were able to close the pop-up clinic because it wasn’t being used as much as we expected.”

Seedial also cited the number of students leaving campus to go home for Thanksgiving as a reason FAU decided to make the decision.

Students can still be tested at Student Health Services’ testing location at the FAU tech runway. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-209-7919.

Colby Guy is the Features Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @thatguycolbs