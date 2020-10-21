FAU makes revisions to the spring schedule, spring break canceled and semester to end a week early

The reason cited by the university says that it was “in order to limit possible COVID-19 viral spread related to extensive travel.”

The final day of classes for the 2021 spring semester are now scheduled to take place on April 19. Photo by Alex Liscio.

As sent in an email by the university’s Office of Registrar, FAU has made changes to the 2021 spring semester which includes the cancelation of spring break.

“In alignment with many of our peer institutions in the State University System and with the well-being of the university community as our foremost concern, Florida Atlantic University will adjust the Spring 2021 academic calendar,” the email said.

Another change to the schedule for the spring is that the semester will end one week earlier than expected. This means that the final day of classes will be on April 19 with final exams taking place between April 22 through April 28.

It also affects commencement as the university says the dates will move to April 29 and 30.

The announcement is signed off by the Office of the Provost and asks students and faculty to look at the academic calendar for additional details and to plan around these revisions placed by FAU.

“Thank you for your understanding as we continue to navigate these difficult times,” the email concludes.

Zachary Weinberger is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @ZachWeinberger.