Women’s basketball: UAB Blazers set fire to FAU Owls, 73-61

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball (9-8, 1-3 AAC) recorded their second consecutive loss in conference play this season versus the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (11-6, 2-3 AAC) with a final score of 73-61.

“Disappointing loss; I just… feel like we weren’t as connected as we should have been throughout that game, and [UAB] did a good job of taking advantage of it,” said FAU’s head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

Sophomore Stefanie Ingram was the Owls’ leading scorer, dropping a career high 16 points while shooting 58% from the field. Junior guard Mya Perry followed behind Ingram with 14 points and six rebounds.

“Steph has been one of our floor leaders. She keeps bringing more and more every game, defensively and offensively. We are excited for her to continue to grow and add to what she’s been doing,” said Sullivan.

The Owls have met with UAB a total of 19 times over the program’s history, with FAU holding a 4-15 record against the Blazers.

When asked how this year’s team has grown since their last matchup against UAB on Jan. 31, 2024, Coach Sullivan stated, “[UAB’s] team looks a little different; they got a lot of different pieces, and we do too. So you know, it’s hard to say; I just think it’s two different teams. Everything changes so much now in the world of college basketball.”

The Owls will travel to Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

Recap:

FAU won the tipoff courtesy of center Lovisa Asbrink Hose. Asbrink Hose immediately scored FAU’s first points and triple of the game. UAB then answered with back-to-back layups to put the Owls down by one.

Perry shot a mid-range jump shot to score the Owls’ first points in four minutes. However, UAB answered with a three to put the Owls down by four.

After the game’s first media timeout, Perry tied the game 9-9. UAB and FAU exchanged baskets for a couple of possessions and center Evie Van Der Woude scored her first points of the game for the Owls.

Perry then got fouled, sent to the line, and made one of her two free throws to cut the score to 13-12, UAB. Ingram answered every point UAB scored in the first quarter as she cut the Owls’ deficit to four.

The Blazers took the lead over the Owls in the first quarter, 21-14.

Ingram scored the first points of the second quarter for the Owls, cutting their deficit to five points. They then went scoreless for almost two minutes and Moore ended the streak with two made free throws to cut the deficit to seven. Moore then made a jumper to cut the deficit to five.

Guard Kristina Godfrey scored her first points of the game for the Owls after another two minutes of unanswered scoring.

UAB went on a 10-2 scoring run for three minutes before guard Ta’Zaih Jenks hit a three to cut the Owls’ deficit to 11.

The Owls continue to trail the Blazers at halftime, 42-30.

Asbrink Hose scored the first points of the half for the Owls and then made a layup to cut the Owls’ deficit to eight. Jenks knocked down a clutch three-pointer to put the Owls down by just three points.

The Owls proceeded to go on an impressive 13-1 scoring run to cut their deficit to just one point with five minutes remaining in the third quarter; Jenks, Perry, Moore, and Asbrink Hose all contributed to the scoring run.

UAB continued to lead going into the fourth quarter, 60-51.

Perry scored the Owls’ first points of the game’s final quarter. Moore also made a jump shot on the next possession. Ingram made an impressive jump shot as well to cut the Owls’ deficit to six.

While UAB answered in the previous possession, Perry drained a clutch three to cut the deficit to five with four minutes remaining in the game.

While the Blazers and Owls exchanged baskets for the remainder of the quarter, it was not enough for the Owls to come back from their deficit.

The Blazers set fire to FAU this evening, finishing out 73-61.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.