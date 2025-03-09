Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

Women’s Basketball: Owls defeated in the first-round of AAC tournament for the second straight year

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball fell in the first round of their conference tournament to Charlotte, 55-51.
Edwin Gomez
FAU’s guard Mya Perry shooting during their AAC Tournament game on March 8 against Charlotte. The Owls fell 55-51 to the 49ers.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
March 9, 2025

The Florida Atlantic University women’s basketball team (11-21, 3-15 AAC) made their second American Athletic Conference tournament appearance on March 8. They played the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (10-20, 4-14 AAC) in Denton, Texas and came short to the 49ers, 55-51. 

“Just kind of staying that numb, walking through the days feeling devastated for the team. I really thought we had a good chance to take the game. So just kind of processing that emotion right now,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan. 

The Lady Owls entered the tournament as a No. 13 and loss marks their second consecutive year where they lost in the first-round of the AAC tournament. They finished the season winning 34% of their games, most coming from non-conference matchups.  

“I think a season like this is very easy to go your separate ways at the bottom as a team but they never did. They stayed together. They stayed showing up in practice and being coachable and I will thank them for that,” said Sullivan. 

FAU’s guard Stephanie Ingram kicked off with the first three-point shot of the game, 4-2. Her shot began the Owls 9-2 run over Charlotte. The first quarter ended 9-4 in favor of FAU. 

Both teams continued to exchange missed shots but FAU utilized that to maintain a 20-15 lead going into halftime. The 49ers largest struggle was constant turnovers on both side of the ball.

At halftime, the Owls continued to hold their lead 20-15. FAU was shooting 25% from the field, 23.5% beyond the arc and had nine turnovers. Charlotte shot 31.8% from the field, 10% beyond the arc and recorded 14 turnovers. 

Out of the break, the 49ers acted fast to turn around their mistakes from the first 20 minutes of game play. They went on a 6-0 run to take their first lead of the game 21-20. 

FAU’s guard Mya Perry acted fast to make a three-point jumper to put her team back on top. For the next four minutes, the team’s went back-and-forth between a two-point differential. 

On March 7, Perry was announced as a player on the AAC All-Second Team after leading the Owls in scoring for the season with 15.5 points per game. 

“I think it’s great to have somebody have so much faith in you and also having my team have faith in me. Just went out there, played basketball and I had a great group of people to cheer me on along the way,” said Perry. 

The 49ers’ center Jayla Kelly made a layup to extend their lead to four. They continued to push to expand the gap and ended the third quarter up 36-31. 

In the fourth quarter, Charlotte continued with their momentum and made four free throws to take a nine-point lead over the Owls. FAU’s guard Jada Moore and Ingram began to fight back, together cutting their deficit back to six. 

Moore made a three-point shot with seven seconds left on the clock but it wasn’t enough to push the game to overtime and the Owls ended their 2024-25 season with the 55-51 defeat to Charlotte. 

It marked Moore’s last game for FAU as she is one of the two graduating seniors on the team, including fellow guard Maria Myklebust. Moore led the Owls in scoring against Charlotte with 13 points. She averaged 10.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and three assists on the season. 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X (Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
FAU center Matas Vokietaitis dunking the ball against UAB on March 6.
Men’s Basketball: Owls come up short against UAB for the second time this season, 89-80
FAU's women's basketball team standing together to honor their two seniors during their game against Memphis. The Owls won 69-62 over the Tigers.
Women’s Basketball: FAU closes out their regular season with a senior night win over Memphis, 69-62
FAU guard Kaleb Glenn dunking the ball against USF on March 1. The Owls defeated the Bulls for the second time this season 69-63.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat the Bulls for the second time this season 69-63
FAU's forward Tre Carroll guarding former FAU player and current North Texas forward, Brenen Lorient, during their game on Feb. 27. The Owls fell 71-61 to the Mean Green.
Men’s Basketball: Owls come short to the Mean Green 71-61, increasing their losing streak to three
FAU infield Jesiana Mora up to bat while her teammates cheer her on.
Softball: FAU falls short against UCF 3-0
Florida Atlantic guard KyKy Tandy with the ball during the Owls game against Memphis on Feb. 23.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall short for the second time this season against Memphis, 84-65
More in Top Stories
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
FAU’s Hoot/Wisdom Recordings studio room.
Hitting higher hoots: FAU musicians reflect on their experiences releasing new music through the university's record label
Rabbi Boruch Liberow, conversed with students before the Vigil outside the student union
FAU students and community gather in remembrance of Hamas hostages
Student Government Elections Take Place Feb 25. and Feb. 26
Voter’s guide to FAU’s student government candidates
A learning assistant helping students in a precalculus and trigonometry class. (Photo courtesy of FAU's Quality Enhancement Plan website)
Education reimagined: FAU’s Quality Enhancement Plan; the Learning Assistant Program changing classes for good
Outfielder Kylie Hammonds smiling before FAU’s game versus FIU.
Swinging for success: A preview of FAU softball’s 2024-25 conference schedule
More in Women's Basketball
Guard Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU’s home game versus USF.
Women’s Basketball: FAU suffers third-consecutive loss at home versus USF, 74-62
FAU women’s basketball team huddled together in their home game versus North Texas.
Checking In: FAU women’s basketball conference halfway checkpoint
Guard Jada Moore going up for the layup in FAU’s home game against North Texas on Jan. 25.
Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to North Texas at home, 73-61
Jada Moore (left), Stefanie Ingram (middle), Mya Perry and Ta’Zaih Jenks (right) huddled up during their home game versus UAB.
Women’s basketball: UAB Blazers set fire to FAU Owls, 73-61
Guard Jada Moore looking to pass the ball to her teammates in the women’s basketball game versus Kennesaw State
Women’s basketball: In the battle of the Owls FAU gained their fifth victory versus Kennesaw State, 71-56
Guard Mya Perry shooting a three-pointer in the opening game for the FAU Thanksgiving Classic vs. Manhattan
Women’s Basketball: The Lady Owls ‘feast’ on success after an eventful Thanksgiving Classic
About the Contributors
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
Edwin Gomez
Edwin Gomez, Web Designer
Edwin is a junior studying Public Management. He is currently interning under Student Affairs IT and hopes to have a career in higher education. Some hobbies he enjoys include baking, video games, and playing instruments. You can reach him at [email protected] or through Instagram at @woahedwin.