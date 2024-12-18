Women’s basketball: In the battle of the Owls FAU gained their fifth victory versus Kennesaw State, 71-56

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball (6-4) went back in the Elly after 12 days of not playing at home to take on the Kennesaw State University (KSU) (3-5) Owls. Coming off a two-game losing streak, FAU turned out to be the “better Owls” on Dec. 13, as they made an impressive comeback versus KSU, 71-56.

“I was a little nervous going into the game because we have been off for eight games and sometimes that can be a little scary, but I was just super proud of how they responded,” said head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

FAU played their most recent matchup versus the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs (9-0) on the road, where the Owls lost 78-42. The Lady Owls’ last home game was against the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) in their annual Thanksgiving Classic, where the Owls lost on a heartbreaking buzzer-beater three, 59-58.

Within those two games alone, guard Mya Perry was an elite offensive asset averaging 13.5 points. She averages 12.9 points per game on the season; Perry had 13 points against KSU.

FAU holds a 4-2 advantage over KSU and extended their home-court advantage record to 6-1.

Recap:

FAU won the opening tipoff courtesy of forward Alana Rouser, but KSU stole the ball and scored the first points of the game. KSU then went on to score back-to-back baskets on their possessions.

Guard Jada Moore scored FAU’s first points of the game, just beating the shot clock.

KSU went on a strong 6-0 scoring run, in just two minutes during the first quarter. Their strong defense held FAU scoreless for over three minutes.

After four more minutes of answered scoring for FAU, guard Mya Perry laid the ball up to knock FAU’s point deficit down to 12. Guard Erin Rodgers was then fouled on the shot and made both of her free throws to cut their deficit down to 10.

FAU trailed at the end of the first quarter 18-8.

FAU guard Emiyah Lewis scores the first points of the quarter; KSU then answered with a layup.

Moore then went down-court to score her sixth point of the game. Forward Ta’Ziah Jenks then got fouled on the play and made the basket; however, she missed her free throw. To redeem herself, Jenks drained a three to put FAU’s point deficit down to six and forced KSU to call a timeout. FAU managed to go on a 7-0 scoring run in less than a minute.

Guard Stefanie Ingram scored her first points and triple of the game. She then scored back-to-back buckets for FAU.

Florida Atlantic’s center Evie Van Der Woud scored her first points of the game for FAU – let alone her first points in eight games after recovering from an ankle injury.

FAU trailed by just two at halftime, 28-26.

KSU scored the first points of the third quarter, but Perry was fouled on the next possession an made both of her free throws. This put the FAU Owls down by two 30-28.

Going back and forth between scoring, Ingram got down-court and made a layup. Immediately after, Moore got a steal and laid up the ball once more to tie the score at 32. Perry then scored FAU’s third consecutive basket to gain the Owls’ first lead since the first quarter.

Rouser blocked KSU’s previous possession, then kicked the ball out to Moore who made a jumper to put the Owls up four. Perry then grabbed the defensive rebound, got downcourt, and laid the ball up to cut the lead to six.

Moore was a key offensive asset for FAU in the second half and has continued to help lead her team to victory. Although the fight was not pretty, it was worth it in the end.

“I take pride in leading by example. Whatever I’m doing, I’m going to go hard, talk, communicate, and just really point them in the right direction,” said Moore. “I think the best way is always trying to be consistent for them so they can see that and try to model that as well.”

Jenks and Lewis scored back-to-back buckets for FAU, allowing FAU to go on an impressive 14-2 scoring run.

FAU pulled away with the lead at the end of the third quarter, 49-39.

Perry scored the first points of the fourth quarter with a dagger three, assisted by Ingram. Ingram then returned the favor and also drains a three, assisted by Jenks. FAU increased their lead to 14.

While KSU was able to answer with some jumpers and layups, it was not enough to help them overcome their deficit. Consistent threes and layups this quarter from players like Rodgers and Jenks were able to help FAU maintain and extend their lead.

Jenks continued to make deep threes as well as open ones, shooting 66% from three this game and 50% from the field alone.

FAU pulled away with the victory, 71-56.

FAU plays their next game away versus the Georgia Southern University Eagles (6-3) on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

“I think being able to play this many games in a short stretch of time prepares you for conference play, so that’s kind of our mindset,” said Sullivan. “We’ll get over there, and we’ll get settled in, and we’re really excited about the opportunity.”

Angelina Martell is a staff sportswriter with the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.