Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to North Texas at home, 73-61

Florida Atlantic women’s basketball (9-12, 1-7 AAC) recorded their fifth consecutive loss in American Athletic Conference play this season versus the University of North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 7-1 AAC) with a final score of 73-61.

While North Texas possessed a strong offense with intense and fast-paced playmaking, the Owls were able to hang on until the very end and did not give up, no matter how big the deficit was.

In just the third quarter alone, the Owls shot 61% from the field, which was more than their first and second quarters combined, which allocated for 52.8%.

“We didn’t necessarily do great so I was proud of our fight, especially the third quarter. I thought we ran out of gas in the fourth but, as other girls, we got no choice but to regroup and keep working. They keep showing up, and something good is going to come from it,” said FAU head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

The Owls have met with North Texas a total of 23 times over the programs’ histories, where FAU now holds an 11-12 record against the Mean Green.

Senior guard Ta’Ziah Jenks tied her career high with 23 points and five rebounds, with sophomore guard Stefanie Ingram trailing behind her with 12 points.

“I think [Ta’Ziah] is going to be great [in] this league. Some nights it’s her rebounding and tonight it was scoring and rebounding, so I was really proud to see her have a good game,” said Coach Sullivan.

The Owls will fly to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m.; the matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

Recap:

North Texas won the opening tip, but guard Stefanie Ingram immediately grabbed the rebound after the missed basket attempt. Jenks made the tip-in after Ingram’s missed basket attempt to put up the first points of the game for the Owls.

North Texas scored on a fast break in the following play, then scored once again on their next possession.

Owls guard Mya Perry was fouled and made both of her free throws to tie the game at four. North Texas answered immediately with a triple.

Both teams shared baskets for multiple possessions, but it was not enough for FAU to keep up with. Ingram and Perry were the main contributors this quarter for the Owls.

At the three-minute mark, North Texas shot 60% from behind the arch and 50% from the field; FAU was 0% from behind the arch and 36% from the field.

North Texas proceeded to go on a 12-1 scoring run for the remainder of the first quarter, with FAU’s last point being a free throw made by Jenks.

The Mean Green lead at the end of the first quarter, 24-11.

Perry scored the first points and triple of the quarter for the Owls, putting her at seven points.

Jenks scored back-to-back buckets for the Owls and cut their deficit to 11, but North Texas answered with back-to-back triples.

After both teams went on an unanswered scoring run, North Texas picked up where they left off and scored their first points in over two minutes. This kicked off another scoring run to end the second quarter, finishing out 10-2.

North Texas continued to lead at the end of halftime, 43-24.

FAU forward Alana Rouse opened the second half with an impressive jumper to put up her first points of the game. Ingram and Jenks made back-to-back triples.

Both teams exchanged buckets for the beginning of the quarter before FAU went on a 12-3 scoring run; however, it was not enough to overcome their 10-point deficit two minutes into the quarter.

At the buzzer, Perry laid the ball up after stealing it from North Texas, cutting their deficit to seven.

FAU continued to trail 56-49 at the end of the third quarter.

North Texas scored their first points of the final quarter. Then they proceeded to go on an 8-0 scoring run in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, putting the Owls down 13.

After three minutes, center Lovisa Asbrink Hose scored FAU’s first points of the quarter via a free throw. Moore proceeded to make a tough layup on the Owls’ next possession.

While FAU went on a 9-4 scoring run within three minutes, it was not enough to overcome the Owls’ deficit. During FAU’s run, they had an unanswered scoring run for a little over two minutes before Jenks laid the ball up. The final result was North Texas defeating FAU 73-61.

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or reach out to her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.