Women’s Basketball: FAU suffers third-consecutive loss at home versus USF, 74-62

The Owls went 0-2 versus USF in this season’s conference play, but they did not go down without a fight.
Ryan Tran
Guard Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU’s home game versus USF.
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
February 16, 2025

For the first time in 10 days, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball (10-15, 2-10 AAC) returned to the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena to take on their in-state conference rival, the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls (17-8, 10-2 AAC). 

The Owls are now on a three-game losing streak after coming off tough losses versus the University of Memphis and Wichita State University.

FAU holds an 8-12 record versus USF in the program’s history and a home record of 6-2. While home-court advantage was not on the Owls’ side this game, FAU head coach Jennifer Sullivan felt otherwise.  

“We shot 44% for the game, 32% from three, so I credit that to being at home,” said Sullivan. “Last week was just a long week, a lot of travel, so this was nice.”

Earlier this season, FAU lost to USF 85-59; the Owls have been able to make drastic improvements since then, cutting their point deficit from 26 to 12.

“I told our team I thought we did enough good things to win, just the stretches, the lows and the threes, but [USF] also got a really high start shooting the ball from three in the first half, and it took us a while to settle,” said Sullivan.

Guard Mya Perry shooting a three-pointer over her defender in FAU’s home game versus USF.

FAU guard Mya Perry was the leading scorer for the Owls in both games versus the Bulls, scoring 14 points in the first game and 22 points on Feb. 15, all while shooting 44% from the field.

“She’s been doing it all year. She shows up, and she meets the moment. She’s not afraid of the moment,” said Sullivan. “Everybody knows who they’re going to try to guard: it’s her, and she’s still been able to make shots. It says a lot about her toughness and also her preparation.”

USF won the tip, but FAU forward Ta’Ziah Jenks turned the ball over and stole. Mya Perry then scored the first points and triple of the game for the Owls. USF answered back in the next possession with a jumper from guard Janette Aarnio.

Guard  puts up back-to-back triples for the Bulls to extend their lead 8-3 halfway through the first quarter. The Owls went on a two-minute unanswered scoring run before guard Stefanie Ingram laid the ball on the fast break.

Ingram scored three consecutive baskets for the Owls within two minutes.

USF proceeded to go on a 7-0 scoring run to close out the first quarter, leading 22-9 against FAU.

After over five minutes of unanswered scoring for the Owls, Jenks forced a turnover and passed the ball to Perry, where she drained a three. Ingram then scored the following basket for the Owls to cut their deficit to 13.

Going into halftime, the Owls were shooting 46.2% from the field, 40% from three and 50% from the free throw line. USF was shooting 51.6% from the field, 35.7% from three and 0% from the free throw line.

The Owls cut their deficit to seven points going into halftime, 37-30. 

USF opened the quarter with a free throw and a layup to put the Bulls up by 10. FAU guard Jada Moore answered in the next possession with a layup. 

FAU trailed to USF 54-45 going into the fourth quarter.

The Owls went on a 7-0 scoring run to open the final quarter of the game, cutting their deficit to just two points, 54-52; Perry hit a clutch three-pointer to help out the Owls’ score, gaining her eighteenth point. 

USF answered in back-to-back possessions, to put the Owls back down six. However, FAU’s Moore was fouled on the layup. She made the most out of the three-point play and cut the Owls’ deficit back to three points.

USF proceeded to go on a 12-1 scoring run in the game’s last four minutes to put the Bulls up 73-62.

Perry scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter alone and shot 37% from the field this quarter.

USF pulled away with the win, 74-62.

“Our team had every reason to lie down and they didn’t. So, the biggest takeaway is to get ready for the next one. We’ve got enough in us to win one of these; there’s plenty of games left to play,” said Sullivan.

The Owls will fly to Houston, Texas to take on Rice University (12-12, 5-7 AAC) on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

FAU women’s basketball team’s bench celebrating a three-pointer made in their home game versus USF. (Ryan Tran)

Angelina Martell is the Sports Reporter for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or contact her on Instagram @angieemartell for information regarding this or other stories.

Angelina Martell
Angelina Martell, Sports Reporter
Angelina Martell is a junior at Florida Atlantic University pursuing a major in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. When she isn't on the court reporting, Angelina is on the court working as one of FAU men's basketball student team managers; this is Angelina's 2nd season with the Owls. Angelina has huge aspirations to become a sports journalist, more specifically a court-side reporter working for either a professional basketball or football team or for a major sports network like ESPN.