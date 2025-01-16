Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Categories:

Meet Dalton Tice: FAU alumnus and content creator after God’s heart

Dalton Tice, a content creator and FAU alumnus found his purpose in sharing God’s word through social media, beginning his own ministry.
Courtesy of Dalton Tice
Dalton Tice pictured wearing merch for his brand HEROSE, which aims to spread God’s love through acts of kindness.
Sephora Charles, Reporter
January 16, 2025

Dalton Tice uses his social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, to inspire thousands of his followers with messages of religion, hope and faith — instead of following popular trends online. 

A Florida Atlantic University marketing alumnus, Tice said his journey to producing Christian–based content began a year and a half ago when he pushed past fear, doubt and a lack of confidence. What started with giving encouraging notes to Target employees has grown to be a thriving ministry of sharing the gospel. 

“I just enjoy building something for the kingdom,” said Tice. He does this through his brand HEROSE, which aims to showcase his belief in God’s love through acts of kindness like giving drive-thru workers flowers. 

Tice explains the inspiration behind HEROSE’s name in three parts, which he attributes to the Holy Trinity—a Christian doctrine that represents God as three persons in one: the Father, the Son (Jesus Christ) and the Holy Spirit. The name draws from his first video, where he gifted fathers roses on Father’s Day as a symbol of love and appreciation, reflecting the brand’s roots. It also refers to Jesus rising from the dead, with the play on words “He rose.” Tice said HEROSE is meant to be a call to action for the community to be heroes in other people’s lives.

“Through his work, he prays for people, serves those in need and lives out his favorite verse, Matthew 5:14-16, as he seeks to be a light in the world that brings glory to the Father in heaven,” said his sister, Trysten Tice. 

Although Tice is the founder and face of HEROSE, he credits the ministry’s success to his support system.

“I may just be the only one that people see or know about when they think of HEROSE, but it’s so much bigger than me,” he said. 

Jordan Sharaf, one of his closest friends and FAU graphic design alumnus, helped Tice create the marketing aspects for HEROSE. 

“I do this not from a place of mere obligation but because I believe in his vision and genuinely want to see him succeed and spread his message,” Jordan said. “If I am able to contribute to a fraction of an impact, I will gladly help with open arms.”

This ministry is sponsored by WellBuilt Cities, a nonprofit organization that aids homeless people. It became a sponsor through Tice’s connection and friendship with Jon Dengler, the organization’s founder. Tice said all donations go directly toward helping others. 

In the past year and a half, Tice has hosted numerous community-based events, including toy drives for children’s hospitals, a Thanksgiving food drive last year for those in need and an Easter event for kids. 

The success of these initiatives encourages Tice to push forward, even when faced with difficulties preparing, he said.

“When I feel like giving up I look back and see all the things that we’ve done,” Tice said.

HEROSE also allows Tice to provide support and financial assistance to homeless people by using donations of necessities for them.

On Jan. 7, while filming content, Tice met a homeless man named Robert at Mizner Park, a shopping mall in Boca Raton, he shared. Tice said Robert needed $25 for an ID to be able to work. Because of supporters’ donations through HEROSE, Tice was able to give Robert $50 instead and also gifted him a bike for transportation.

Tice said this was the first time he felt confident enough and led by the Holy Spirit to ask someone if they were saved and wanted a personal relationship with God. At that moment, Robert accepted Jesus as his savior, and Tice led Robert in a salvation prayer. 

Reflecting on this moment, Tice emphasized the importance of sharing faith.

Tice praying for Robert’s salvation and new relationship with God. (Courtesy of Dalton Tice)

“People have a genuine yearning for the truth that Jesus loves them and that what he did for them on the cross was the ultimate sacrifice of love,” said Tice, stating that he hopes this testimony will be the first of many. 

“The goal was to get 25 people at least to accept Jesus this year,” he said. 

Tice said his aspirations are fueled by his obligation to spread “the most valuable thing,” which to him is the gospel because he can be a source of light to those who aren’t exposed to Christianity. 

“If people aren’t reading their bible, going to church, don’t have a relationship with God, then I’m the closest thing they’re gonna see to Jesus,” he said. “I just pray that I am displaying the most accurate version of Jesus that they could possibly need at that moment to ultimately lead them to salvation.” 

Tice’s loved ones said that they believe sharing the gospel of Christianity is his purpose. His friend Adam Sharaf explains.

“He has a very great way of speaking and sharing the love of Jesus, and I’ve come to realize that he is truly living out the calling that God put on his life,” he said.

In addition to leading people to salvation, Tice aspires to host more events and earn a YouTube plaque that creators receive when they hit certain subscriber milestones. 

“I think it’s a visual proof of a million seeds planted,” he said. 

Tice is also an inspiration to those closest to him, such as Graceanne Marshall, his fiancée and an FAU alumna, through how he lives in faith. 

“His passion and devotion to Jesus inspires me and have encouraged me to grow in my faith too,” Marshall said.

Tice urges people to be aware that Jesus loves them and follow the path intended for them. 

“If you choose Jesus, don’t look to the left or the right,” he said. “Stay focused on the mission that God has you on.”

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected]

2
View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Hooting for food: From tacos to sandwiches, a guide to local prime food trucks close to the Boca Raton campus
Hooting for food: From tacos to sandwiches, a guide to local prime food trucks close to the Boca Raton campus
A throwback photo of women's beach volleyball head coach Steve Grotowski when he competed in the 2012 Olympics.
The Olympic experiences of FAU’s beach volleyball head coach Steve Grotowski
Men's basketball head coach John Jakus speaking at his introduction ceremony to the Boca community and students on March 29.
Introducing FAU’s newest head coach: John Jakus
Forward Baba Miller playing against Indiana State University at the Wooden Family Fieldhouse in Xenia, Ohio
Meet junior forward Baba Miller: The next potential FAU star
Assistant coach Isaiah Austin talking with special assistant to the head coach Obim Okeke at FAU's men's basketball practice.
How Marfan syndrome redirected a once-promising basketball star to coaching the FAU Basketball team
Slim performing at Dania Improv's comedy night in January 2023.
LMFAO Slim: Embracing faith and humor
More in Student Life
Tali Estes, FAU freshman in exercise science and health promotion major, walking into the Breezeway's Food Court.
From Manhattan Joe’s to Dunkin’: FAU students celebrate new additions but demand more dining improvements
"DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," by Bad Bunny
Music Spotlight: “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” by Bad Bunny
A headshot of Tristin Trivers featuring his Instagram and TikTok pages.
Running towards success: Tristin Trivers’ adventure towards inspiring others
Devin Ghaness with his walker in a classroom at the FAU Culture and Society building on Aug. 28.
Carrying the weight: Disabled TA uses comedy to break teaching boundaries
Millee, the golden retriever, hanging out of an FAU-themed Christmas stocking (Courtesy of the FAU Instagram).
Wrapping up the year: What FAU students hope to see under the tree (and on campus)
The Indo Grooves dance team at the "NextEra" Diwali Celebration on Nov 12.
Indo-Grooving through paradise: FAU’s first Bollywood fusion dance team on the Boca Raton campus
More in Top Stories
FAU huddling together during their 10-4 win over Lynn University on Oct. 25.
Hockey: Owls soar over Florida Southern in two-game series
SG Senate Meeting: SG tables a funding bill for a new footbridge in Eswatini and appoints three new members
SG Senate Meeting: SG tables a funding bill for a new footbridge in Eswatini and appoints three new members
FAU goalie Rocco Bruno in the net for the CHS Europe team.
Hockey: FAU Division II teammates make College Hockey South All-Star Europe Team
Students walking through Auschwitz-Birkenau.
COLUMN: A Checkbox in the curriculum: How the U.S. education system scratches the surface on Holocaust education
Elijah Roberson, the new Speaker of the House for FAU's Boca Raton campus, posing after a Jan. 10 meeting.
Boca House of Representatives elects new Speaker, pushes for more in-person classes
The Owls huddling together during their 81-76 loss to UAB on Jan. 12.
Men’s Basketball: Owls fall to UAB, 81-76, making them 2-2 in AAC play
About the Contributor
Sephora Charles
Sephora Charles, Reporter

Sephora is a junior majoring in communications studies and an intern at the FAU Career Center. She aspires to mix her love for multimedia and exploration to be a traveling journalist, uncovering untold stories and immersing herself in diverse cultures across the globe.