Behind the curtain: The pre-production process for FAU’s 1776 musical

Before the lights dim and actors take their positions, Florida Atlantic students in the Department of Theatre and Dance spend countless hours preparing for their ongoing show, 1776. This musical follows the Founding Fathers on their journey to signing the Declaration of Independence. The final show date is Feb. 16. The pre-production process involves script analysis, set design and weeks of rehearsals.

Among the various moving parts of preparing two to three shows per semester, more than 50 actors, lighting technicians and sound designers each play a crucial role in creating this immersive historical musical.

Bringing characters to life

Casting the right performers is one of the first steps in establishing a production. Students seeking a bachelor of fine arts (BFA) in musical theatre are required to audition for every FAU production, according to Paisley Kinkade, a musical theater sophomore.

Students in the BFA program take hands-on courses that apply to participating in productions, Kinkade said.

“All the classes and the training are leading up to getting to be in a production. I can take what I’ve learned in all my classes and apply it,” she said.

Students must send a prescreen audition video to the theatre department doing a monologue and singing a song. If selected, Kinkade said the performers will then be invited for an in-person audition.

Mack Moore, a sophomore in musical theatre, said after being cast performers either start rehearsals immediately or weeks after casting. The first rehearsal is a table read where the actors come together in a circle and read through the show, she said.

Upon receiving scripts, Kinkade said she likes to annotate the screenplay to highlight her objectives and tactics in her free time. Actors meet Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for general meetings, according to Moore. Rehearsals include doing vocal warm-ups, stretches and getting into character.

“There’s going to be a lot of long nights, but it’s all worth it in the end,” Kinkade said.

In following rehearsals, Moore said the cast learns the music and choreography for the production if it’s a musical.

“Once all music and blocking is complete, we usually have what is called a “stumble through” where we try to put it all together for the first time,” she said.

Tech week, the last week before opening night, consists of organizing sets, costumes, makeup and more. The demanding schedule can be draining, but Moore said she finds joy during the chaos.

“At this point in my college career, I’ve accepted the fact that most of my time and energy will be spent on classes and rehearsals,” she said. “However, they say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life, and that statement could not be more true for me.”

Moore said the most rewarding part of being an actress is the joy she can bring an audience through her work.

“I see my job as bringing the director’s vision to life whilst staying as true to myself as possible,” she said.

Setting the stage

Lighting design serves to highlight characters and emotions during a performance. Alen Rosier is a senior majoring in theater design and technology, focusing on lighting. He said participated in theater productions since his freshman year, expressing it as “a learning experience.”

To be involved in the technical aspect of performances Rosier said BFA students have to pass an interview. Kinkade has also been a light board operator for a show. She said FAU gives her the opportunity to explore multiple roles in theater.

“You don’t always have to be on stage to do something,” she said.

Once selected, student lighting designers are given the script to review in their own time to get an idea of what lighting services are needed. On Thursdays, the design team, including sound engineers and set designers, meets in the Arts and Humanities Building, according to Rosier. They discuss current projects and what’s expected to be completed for the production.

FAU’s tech team uses Eos ETC software to control a laptop’s light board, Rosier said. While making preparations and practicing for shows, Rosier also said he consulted Tom Schrock, the chair of the theater department for guidance.

“This is where you’re supposed [to] learn for the real world. Do not be afraid to ask around,” he said.

Tech week leading up to opening night is much more geared towards the technical team.

This is the designated time for the lighting designer to test the equipment with the performers on stage and determine the best setups for each scene, Rosier said. Some scenes require enhanced lighting like a spotlight or adjustments to give characters appropriate light.

Audio storytelling

Sound preparation is one of the final, yet crucial, elements of the production, said Rosier, who also operates the soundboard.

The preparation process for sound engineers is similar to that of lighting designers. Rosier said audio techs are responsible for finding sound, getting copyright rights if necessary and incorporating it throughout tech week. He also said QLab is a macOS software that students use to create a cue list, using the backspace key to go to the next sound.

As sound engineers finalize their cues, pre-production comes to an end Rosier said. Each role, from performers to technicians, contributes to ensuring organization when the show curtain rises.

“Since theater is such a collaborative art form, being able to bring life and energy to shows with cast mates is something that happens often,” Moore said.

