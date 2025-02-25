Voter’s guide to FAU’s student government candidates

On Feb. 25 and 26, Florida Atlantic University’s students can cast their votes on the Owl Central website for their next student government leaders, including student body president, vice president and campus governor. Voting closes on Feb. 27 at midnight.

According to FAU’s student government constitution, those elected will play a crucial role in voicing student concerns, promoting general welfare and endorsing initiatives. Here’s a look at the candidates and their plans for the university under their administration.

Jean Luma, Presidential Candidate, and Ellie Raab, Vice Presidential Candidate

Luma, a junior majoring in business administration and finance, is running for student body president. He served as the president of FAU’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) in 2024. AS IFC president Luma said he led over 1,500 fraternity members, establishing changes to improve Greek life on campus.

“During my time as IFC President, I noticed several areas where our school and the FAU community could improve,” he said. “This role gave me insight into student needs and allowed me to implement lasting changes to strengthen Greek life at FAU.”

He currently serves as an annotator for the Sigma Chi fraternity.

“I’m running because I want to create real, meaningful change in our community,” Luma said. “Every Owl deserves to experience the same joy and sense of belonging that I’ve had during my time here.”

During his campaign, Luma emphasized initiatives that improve campus life for students. He said if elected, he plans to expand Greek housing and activities, provide discounted Lyft/Uber rides for students and partner with DoorDash to provide cheaper food delivery using the service’s program.

Raab is running for vice president in collaboration with Luma. She is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice.

Outside of academics, Raab is Sigma Delta Tau’s director of inclusivity for the sorority, responsible for promoting diversity among the sorority through cultural events and partnerships with other student organizations. She is also the president of Students Supporting Israel (SSI), a student-run organization at FAU, networking with over 200 students in pro-Israel advocacy.

“I decided to run for this position because I noticed that many students aren’t aware of the fantastic resources FAU offers like textbook support, Lyft credits, free access to tools like Grammarly and more,” she said.

Raab and Luma said they hope to focus on being a voice for students and providing beneficial services.

“We plan to push for affordable off-campus housing assistance, Rec Center upgrades, more local business partnerships and parking improvements,” Raab said. “I’m also passionate about addressing issues such as food insecurity, high dining costs and transportation challenges.”

Darsham Gonzalez, Presidential Candidate and Kade Salzer

Gonzalez, a senior in the Honors College majoring in liberal arts and science is running with the Atlantic Party for student body president.

“The Atlantic Party is here to bring fresh ideas, real change, and a student government that works for everyone,” a statement on the Atlantic Party’s Instagram post.

On his Instagram, Gonzalez highlights excellence through experience. “This is more than just a campaign. It’s a movement dedicated to building unity across the entire student community,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

His campaign emphasizes initiatives including free printing, free Quizlet premium, and free Law School Admission Test (LSAT), Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) practice exams.

Salzer, a senior majoring in finance is running alongside Gonzalez in the Atlantic Party for vice president.

In addition to the free academic services Gonzalez and Salzer aim to provide they also want to establish Greek housing, free airport shuttle, and improve Campus Rec.

“We believe that every student deserves a complete and meaningful student experience,” said in a post on their joint Instagram. “Our vision extends beyond our time in office: we seek to build a lasting legacy for all students of excellence, growth, and a stronger sense of belonging.”

Lance Moore, Boca Campus Governor Candidate



Moore, the Atlantic Party’s Boca campus governor candidate is a sophomore majoring in biological sciences.

In an Instagram post, he expressed why he decided to run for governor. “FAU has been my home, my community, and a place that’s given me incredible experiences. But I know we can do even better,” he said.

Similar to his fellow Atlantic Party candidates, Moore wants to improve campus life by providing free airport transportation, printing services, and gym improvements.

“That’s why I’m running to become your next Boca Raton Campus Governor – to push for bigger, better events, real support for our campus recreation and club sports, and everyday improvements that actually matter,” he said in his Instagram post.

Alex Mojica, Boca Campus Governor Candidate

Broward County native Alex Mojica is a junior majoring in political science. He is running for the position of governor for the Boca Raton campus.

Mojica said he has been a member of FAU’s Boca House of Representatives for six semesters. He served as a Rules and Policies Chair, managing meeting agendas and conducting workshops on how to write student government bills. Now, he’s the Speaker Pro Tempore, ensuring that rules and procedures are followed.

“This makes me experienced, aware of student priorities and knowledgeable in how to address student issues,” he said.

As governor, Mojica said he would provide various services to make college easier to manage for students. He said he would transform the Night Owls program into a day and night service, helping students get to their classes, dorms and cars safely. He also wants to implement bike/scooter coverings around campus, better dining hall hours and mental health workshops.

To accomplish these initiatives and include students in decisions, Mojica said he will partner with student organizations to share current events and provide student feedback forms.

“I want to enhance the FAU student experience and address student needs,” he said.

Sheryl Dezeme, Boca Campus Governor Candidate

Dezeme is a senior majoring in political science and boca campus governor candidate.

“I’m running for student elected office because I believe in the power of student voices and want to create positive change on campus,” she said in a student government Instagram post. “My goal is to represent our diverse student body and ensure everyone’s ideas and concerns are heard.”

Gavin Fuerte, MacArthur Governor Candidate

Gavin Fuerte, a biological and physical sciences junior, is running for Jupiter campus governor. He is a calculus learning assistant, Night Owl driver and the president of the Meditation Club.

He said he decided to run because of the positive impacts previous Jupiter governors had on the campus. Along with addressing housing concerns and making the campus more academically diverse, Fuerte is focused on making the Jupiter campus as self-reliant as the Boca campus.

“My goal would be to use whatever power I would have as governor to try and make the Jupiter campus more self-sufficient so that it does have equal opportunity as the Boca campus,” Fuerte said.

The Boca campus has a learning assistant supervisor program where assistants can seek the help of advisors. Fuerte said he hopes to implement the same concept in the Jupiter Campus.

He also plans to make the campus more aesthetically pleasing and comfortable for students by having a brick mosaic designed and adding bus station coverings.

“I [want to] turn towards the cosmetic changes because that is something that can be more achievable,” Fuerte said.

Above all, Fuerte said he wants to create an atmosphere where students can freely approach him with concerns and ideas.

“I feel as though I’m well enough known around campus for people to feel comfortable approaching me,” he said. “I would hope that they wouldn’t have an issue with coming to me and telling me what they’re noticing.”

Kasey Steele, MacArthur Governor Candidate

Steele, a senior in the Honors College majoring in biology is also running for MacArthur governor.

“I want to run for governor of our college campus campus to advocate for students’ needs and foster a stronger sense of community,” she stated in student government’s Instagram post. “My intention is to ensure every voice is heard and represented in decision-making.”

Jadyn Cooper, MacArthur Governor Candidate

Jadyn Cooper is a junior in the Wilkes Honors College, double majoring in law and society and economics. She is also running for FAU’s Jupiter campus governor. She is also campaigning with the Atlantic Party.

Cooper said she actively engages in a variety of pursuits, including two internships: one with Junior Achievement, teaching children financial literacy and the other researching legal projects for a judge. She’s also a member of Sigma Delta Tau, president of the Jupiter Film Club and treasurer of the Music Appreciation Club.

Being active on Jupiter’s small campus with a big school spirit is why Cooper said she chose to run for governor.

“There are some improvements that could be made to the Jupiter Campus, and I want to be part of the solution,” she said.

If elected, Cooper said she would like to implement Owl Bucks and Dining Dollars in nearby places because there are limited food options on campus. She’s also striving to have an ice machine in every residence hall, improve gym equipment and provide students with Quizlet premium for free.

For the Jupiter campus to thrive, Cooper urges students to participate in student government by attending the general meetings that are open to all students.

“I want more people involved in student government other than the elected officials because it is supposed to be all of us together advocating for ourselves,” she said.

Sephora Charles is a Reporter for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email Charles at [email protected].