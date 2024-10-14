Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Prowlers: The club of FAU’s student section

The Prowlers carry on a legacy of school spirit that was born when the 2001-02 basketball team first dazzled fans by making it to the NCAA Tournament.
Megan Bruinsma
Current Prowlers members and leaders at a tabling event on Sept. 12.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
October 14, 2024

Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team made a 3-0 run in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, earning them their first National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) tournament ticket from 2001-2002. A small group of students draped in the university’s colors gathered around the team during their run. They cheered louder than any other fans in the building. 

That fall, those same students returned to the stands. This time, student leaders took notice. FAU Student Government Association (SGA) Campus Governor Pablo Paez, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity brother Will Pearson, and student government leader Michael W. Moore made the group an official club. They coined themselves the “prOWLers.”

The Prowlers and the FAU Ambassadors are the two groups in the Student Alumni Association (SAA). SAA’s main purpose is to remove the gap between FAU Alumni and students to continue long lasting traditions. 

To join the Prowlers, there is a $30 fee for the school year. This provides six t-shirts throughout the year, on top of other merchandise. Students have the freedom to be as involved as they want with no meeting requirements. 

In the 2022-23 season, the men’s basketball team got into the NCAA tournament for the second time. They marched all the way to the Final Four, yet lost to San Diego State University 72-71.

The Prowlers table from Sept. 12, showcasing the buttons that they’ve made. (Megan Bruinsma)

With financial support that came from members, SAA and SGA, the Prowlers traveled with the team to March Madness again. According to the Prowlers website, FAU earned a student section ranking of 15th in the country for the 2022-23 collegiate basketball season. 

“We like to focus on all sports, but football and basketball are our main focus just because their seasons are long. That’s the ones a lot of students go to,” said Chelsea Ishmael, Prowlers’ current social media manager. “We’ve had historic runs with basketball in the past; we definitely want to keep that up even though we have a new coach, new team. We definitely want to keep up the hype for basketball.”

Ishmael wanted a way to be involved with game days and when she found out about the Prowlers she thought, “Oh my God I want to do that.” They host many events prior to games, such as poster board and button-making sessions.

Freshman engineering major, Karlie Saintlot is in her first semester with the Prowlers. Her sister is a senior on the university’s dance team, the Flygirls. After coming to support her sister in her junior year of high school, Saintlot realized that she wanted to be a part of FAU’s traditions. 

“Our main focus and what we do for all our members is we promote everyone trying to come up with their own traditions, so like the flag stomp… There’s even some traditions that we start on Saturdays, at game day, that we continue throughout the years,” said Ishmael. 

Nadina Sanichar, Prowlers’ vice president said the flag stomp is one of the newer traditions. This is when someone from the Prowlers holds up a large flag displaying FAU’s logo and hits the flag pole down onto the bleachers, ricocheting the noise throughout the venue. It’s strategically done to distract the opposing team, such as when an opponent in basketball is shooting a free throw. 

Serving as the vice president for almost two years, Sanichar is responsible for overseeing everything that occurs within events, game setup and working with other organizations.

Current Prowlers members and leaders at a tabling event on Sept. 12. (Erika Fletcher)

“We have a lot of chants for different things,” said Saintlot. “My favorite one is probably when the other team is about to score and we hit the bleachers at the same time. I think it’s been going on for a while. I’m still trying to learn the ins and outs.” 

The swag surf is one of their longer-lasting traditions according to Sanichar. It uses remixed music from “Swag Surfin’” by F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz) and Easton. When the song, begins a Prowler holds up an FAU flag to instruct the students to put their hands in the air. As they wave the flag back and forth, the students follow with their arms. The speed slowly increases with the pace of the song. 

Sanichar explained that they keep track of the success of chants and that decide if they continue them. In basketball it’s easier for them to gauge how the audience is reacting to the chants and attendance for games.

“You’re closer to everyone, you’re facing them. You can see it and you can actually hear it. It gets so much louder in there,” said Sanichar. “If it’s too hot out, [the fans are] definitely not staying. But it’s also more on the team than us; if they’re not doing well we can’t force people to stay.”

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or Twitter (X) @MeganBruinsma.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Clubs
GLAM Club executive board conducting introductions.
FAU’s GLAM club aims to empower students through beauty
FAU’s Owls Racing club at the Michigan International Speedway competition.
Racing to the finish: A look into FAU's automotive engineering club
FAU Community Service Club students volunteering at a beach cleanup event in Boca Raton's Red Reef Park.
Trash to treasure: FAU Community Service Club cleans up the beach, rewards volunteers
Frank de la Torre, Justis Sisk, Dara Jaffe, Jazzie Camacho and Alexander Esquen (left to right) celebrate their win by posing a “Number One” hand sign.
FAU’s Owl Mock Trial club dethrones UF from 13-year winning streak
Students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU student organizations overcome pandemic challenges, face new recruitment hurdles
Event flyer
FAU’s Turning Point USA chapter to host comedy show Friday
More in Sports
FAU Football in a huddle during a timeout in their match against the University of North Texas on Oct. 13, 2024
Football: FAU blows 10-point lead late against the Mean Green in 41-37 loss
Inside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena where both FAU basketball teams play their home games.
Basketball: American Athletic Conference announces preseason coaches poll
Photo of FAU Stadium. The Owls play all of their home football games at the stadium. Besides the games, expect performances from the cheer team and the FAU Marching band.
FAU provides free football tickets for Florida residents impacted by the hurricanes
Running back CJ Campbell Jr. getting tackled near the end zone against Wagner University.
Staff Predictions: Mean Green to give FAU a rude welcome in AAC play
Two of the Owls’ returning players, guard Mya Perry (left) and guard Jada Moore (right), during FAU’s media day on Oct. 7, 2024.
Women’s Basketball: FAU welcomes eight new players for the 2024-25 season
FAU men’s soccer transfer forward Mamadou Diarra focusing during FAU’s game against Utah Valley on Sept. 5, 2024.
Men’s Soccer: FAU’s rising star out of Mali, Mamadou Diarra
More in Top Stories
Solidarity presents to new members at one of their weekly meetings about what it means to take part in a socialist organization.
An inside look into Solidarity, a socialist-anarchist student organization at FAU
The Breezeway is alive with students promoting their organizations, shopping and walking across campus.
FAU’s ‘Main Street’: The Breezeway’s integral role in FAU’s identity
The "T-6" building on FAU’s Boca Raton campus.
FAU T-Buildings: Where 1942 history and modern learning coexist
A screenshot of the updated logo on page one from the "Visual Standards and Messaging" manual released by the Division of Public Affairs at Florida Atlantic University.
An identify refresh: From ‘FAU’ to ‘Florida Atlantic’
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Starting anew: FAU presidential search restarts after failed attempt
Hoot dancing at FAU Stadium.
The faces behind the feathers: The students who bring Owlsley and Hoot to life
About the Contributors
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a junior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.
Erika Fletcher
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a senior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.