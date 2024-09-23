FAU’s GLAM club aims to empower students through beauty

Since its founding in 2019, the “Graciously Leaving A Mark” (GLAM) club at Florida Atlantic University has aimed to empower students through beauty.

From makeup and skincare to hair and nails, GLAM offers hands-on events and workshops that boost confidence and help members embrace their authentic selves. GLAM welcomes all FAU students, whether they are a beauty beginner or an aspiring industry pro. The club hosted its first meeting of the year on Sept. 11, featuring a do-it-yourself lip scrub workshop using natural ingredients like honey, sugar and essential oils.

Initially founded at the University of Georgia in 2017 by former students Julia Idaewor and Xayla Wilson. However, GLAM was discontinued at UGA in 2021, as no students were able to continue it.

In 2019, former FAU students Juanita Arango and Caitlin Lapomarede founded GLAM at FAU. It now remains the only university in the country with an active GLAM Club, according to Amanda Doimeadios, GLAM’s vice president and communication studies major.

With a growing presence on campus, GLAM serves as a resource for anyone, from beauty enthusiasts to aspiring industry professionals.

There are 26 active members, with a growing presence on campus. Members must pay a $20 fee that goes towards funding their events. GLAM holds two events per month for all active and new members, as well as a monthly general body meeting open to all members for information on upcoming events.

“We want everyone to feel their best and be empowered on campus,” said Doimeadios. “Through beauty, we’re also focusing on wellness this year, promoting mental, physical and spiritual health.”

Doimeadios emphasized that makeup and skincare are not just forms of self-expression but tools to improve overall mental well-being. She explained that when you look your best, you often feel your best. According to Domeadios, this connection can have a powerful impact on confidence and overall mindset.

“It gives people the chance to feel good about themselves,” Doimeadios said.

Freshmen Chassity Cooper and Tracy Bazile, both first-time attendees and roommates, were excited to join the club. Both eager to learn the ins and outs of the beauty industry, they felt that GLAM would provide a unique and creative atmosphere for doing just that.

“I started getting into makeup two years ago, and I wanted to find people who are just as interested,” said Cooper.

Bazile shared her enthusiasm for the club’s professional growth opportunities.

“I’m interested in a career in makeup and hair, and I feel like this club can give me the skills to pursue that,” she said.

New members are excited about GLAM’s mission to help students explore careers in the beauty industry. The club offers workshops in makeup, skincare, hair, and nails, led by experienced members, providing a chance to improve skills and network with professionals.

“Even if you’re a beginner, there’s something for everyone here,” Doimeadios said. “We have FAU students who are hair braiders, makeup artists, and nail techs who come in for extra tips and tricks, and we’re all still learning together.”

This year, GLAM is introducing a new mentorship program designed to foster one-on-one connections between club members, according to Doimeadios.

“The goal is to create deeper relationships within the club and provide guidance for those new to the beauty industry or just looking for advice,” Doimeadios said.

Members who sign up as mentors will be paired with either new or returning members to discuss beauty tips and life advice.

“The mentorship program is about creating a sense of community and making sure that everyone feels supported, whether that’s in beauty or other aspects of their lives,” Doimeadios said. “It’s about helping members feel more connected, and providing a space for meaningful conversations.”

In addition to beauty workshops, GLAM offers networking opportunities. The organization/club brings in many guest speakers from the industry, according to Doimeadios. Past events, as seen on GLAM’s Instagram, have featured founders of both beauty and fashion brands who shared their experiences and offered insights into building a career in the industry. These networking events help students connect with professionals who can assist in advancing their career goals.

“Our goal is to offer more than just beauty tips,” Doimeadios said. “We want our members to gain exposure to different facets of the beauty industry and make connections that could help them in their future careers.”

While beauty remains at the heart of GLAM’s activities, the club also hosts wellness activities and events, said Doimeadios. GLAM offers activities like workout classes around campus, Commit2Fit workout sessions, reset days at the beach and slumber parties.

“We want people to know that GLAM isn’t just about makeup,” Doimeadios said. “It’s about creating a space where people can come together, feel good about themselves and support each other.”

As GLAM moves into the new year, they’re looking forward to expanding its reach and offering more opportunities for its members, Doimeadios added. This year, the club secured its first official sponsor, PR Lounge, a public relations agency based in London. The sponsorship will help GLAM fund future events and programs.

“We’re really excited about what’s ahead,” Doimeadios said. “The sponsorship will allow us to fund more events, and offer even more opportunities for our members to learn and connect.”

