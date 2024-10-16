Hoops and Hopes: An Overview of FAU Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Conference Schedule

It is officially that time of the year when colleges nationwide release their highly anticipated conference schedules for their upcoming season. With their season quickly approaching, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball is gearing up and preparing for a schedule full of rivalry, redemption and resilience.

“We have eight new players to go along with five returners, so obviously, priority number one this summer was the team coming in and getting to know each other in the recruiting process,” said FAU women’s basketball head coach Jennifer Sullivan. “We spent much time as a coaching staff with these young ladies and their families. We’re proud to try to bring people that fit well with what we already have.”

FAU women’s basketball team released their 2024-25 conference schedule via Instagram on October 2.

The Owls came up short last season, finishing 12th in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a conference record of 6-12. With familiar faces back, as well as eight new ones, this women’s basketball team is looking to come back this season better and stronger than ever.

“Honestly, I think it’s a brand new atmosphere, and I’m excited with all the new faces,” said junior guard Mya Perry, “we have a lot of new talent, but everyone is super willing to put into the team, and sacrificing everything to win.”

The Lady Owls’ conference schedule comprises nine home and nine away games.

(An asterisk (*) indicates a duplicate game)

Dec. 29 vs. Tulane University Green Wave

FAU will open their conference schedule at home versus Tulane. The Lady Owls matched up nicely versus the Green Wave last season, coming out with the win at home 80-67. The Owls will meet again in New Orleans precisely one month later.

FAU has a 1-2 record all-time against Tulane; considering these two teams play each other twice this season, FAU is looking to hopefully get their record above .500.

Jan. 4 at East Carolina University Pirates

FAU will make their first road trip to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum to verse the Pirates. While the Lady Owls hold a 0-4 record versus the Pirates, the Owls came up just four points short of their last meetup, 78-74.

“I think focusing on defense is our main thing. Going against all different levels of competition in this conference, it is important to be able to switch up and change the pace of the game in that aspect,” Perry states.

The Owls and Pirates meet twice this season, their next matchup being back home at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Jan. 8 vs. Temple University Owls

The Owls return home to “The Elly” to verse a rival Owl: the Temple Owls. FAU is looking to take home-court advantage and make this game a triumphant one, only holding an overall record of 0-1 against Temple.

“The biggest struggle for us last year was the league’s physicality,” said Sullivan. “Teams, such as Temple, we struggled with physicality against them; for me as a coach, I would circle those games on the schedule, knowing that’s going to be a struggle to win.”

Jan. 11 vs. University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers

The Owls stay home for their next matchup against the UAB Blazers; not only are they a conference rival, but former player and UAB transfer Aniya Hubbard will make her return to the Elly. Hubbard averaged 15.5 points per game (PPG) last season at FAU. The former leading scorer for the Owls is hungry for a win against her old team on their home court. Despite being the leading scorer, Hubbard was out last season for nine games and it was regarded as an “internal team matter.”

The Owls’ overall record versus the Blazers is 4-14, and they will meet twice this conference season.

“This year, I bring experience to the team by being there for everyone and leading positively to fight through adversity with anything in our way,” says Perry.

Jan. 15 at University of Tulsa Hurricanes

The Lady Owls will meet at the Donald W. Reynolds Center to take on the Tulsa Hurricanes, the AAC Regular Season Champions. Although coming up short in their most recent matchup with Tulsa, the Owls showed perseverance, shooting 66% from the free-throw line and 46% from the field.

The Owls’ overall record versus the Hurricanes is 1-2; this will be the Owls’ first away matchup with the Hurricanes since 2014.

Jan. 18 at University of South Florida Bulls

The Owls will take a trip across the state to Yuengling Center to face the USF Bulls. The Owls hold an overall record of 8-10 versus the Bulls.

These teams will meet twice this conference season, where the Owls can take home-court advantage; the Owls stand tall, holding a 6-1 record in home games versus the Bulls.

Jan. 22 vs. University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers

The Owls return home to Boca, where they will take on the 49ers of UNC Charlotte. Even though the Owls have an overall record of 5-11 versus the 49ers, the Owls came out victorious in both games versus Charlotte last season.

Given that the two teams match up twice this conference season, the Owls hope to add a four-game winning streak to their record.

Jan. 25 vs. University of North Texas Mean Green

The Owls fight to defend their home court against the Mean Green of North Texas. FAU has an even-split overall record of 11-11 versus UNT, so this is their one chance this conference season to take their record over .500 and have a competitive edge on UNT for the year.

FAU came up short 67-57 in their last match with UNT at home, and the Owls look to make up for their loss.

*Jan. 29 at Tulane

Feb. 1 at Rice University University Owls

The Owls travel to Tudor Fieldhouse to verse another rival Owl: the Rice Owls, the defending AAC Conference Tournament Champions. FAU has an overall record of 3-7 versus Rice, ending their most recent game with a close win at home in February.

While FAU only shot 38% from the field, their perseverance at the free throw line by shooting 76% was able to help push them over the edge to come out with a win.

The two teams will meet again this conference season back in Boca, where they will fight to be the “better Owl.”

Feb. 5 at Wichita State University Shockers

The Owls will travel to Charles Koch Arena to verse the Wichita State Shockers. The Owls have an overall record of 1-2 versus Wichita State.

These two teams last met in the AAC Conference Tournament, where the Shockers defeated the Owls 64-50 in the first round, eliminating FAU from championship contention. Considering this is the only game where the two teams will meet this conference season, the Owls seek revenge.

Feb. 8 at University of Memphis Tigers

The Owls will match up for just the second time in their program’s history at the FedExForum to play the Memphis Tigers. The Owls are 0-1 against Memphis, losing 76-56.

Considering the two teams meet twice this conference season, the Owls can bump their overall record to 2-1 and close out their conference with a win at home.

*Feb. 15 vs. the University of South Florida Bulls

*Feb. 18 at Rice

*Feb. 22 at Charlotte

*Feb. 26 vs. East Carolina

Mar. 1 at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners

The Owls will take their final road trip of the conference season and travel to San Antonio to take on the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome. The Owls have an overall record of 8-10 versus the Roadrunners and are looking to close out their last conference away game with a win.

“​​This is the type of team that will need to play together to be successful,” says Coach Sullivan. There are some really good pieces on both sides of the ball. I think we’re big on the perimeter and insider. It’s exciting; this could be a dangerous team as we get into conference play, but it’ll take time.”

*Mar. 4 vs. Memphis

