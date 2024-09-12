Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Women’s Basketball: Rundown of the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule

A breakdown of the non-conference schedule for the FAU women’s basketball team which features the return of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic, an invitation to the Grand Canyon Tournament and six home games.
FAU Athletics
Guard Jada Moore in action against the University of North Texas.
Stephen Uter, Contributing Writer
September 12, 2024

On Monday via Instagram, FAU’s women’s basketball team released their 2024-25 non-conference schedule. 

Oct. 29 vs. University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles

The Lady Owls open their season at home on Oct. 29 against the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles in an exhibition match that will not affect their overall season record. It will be their first ever match-up against the Eagles who went 4-16 last season. 

Nov. 11 at University of Florida Gators 

FAU will then take a road trip up to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the University of Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Nov. 11. The Owls and the Gators are familiar foes in women’s basketball, facing off against each other eight times in the history of the programs. With only one win against UF under FAU’s belt, the Owls aim to upset UF in their first away game of the season.

Nov. 9 vs. Mercer University Bears

After a trip to the swamp, the Owls will come back home for three home games. The first will be on Nov. 9 against the Mercer University Bears, a school the Lady Owls have built a history with. FAU has faced Mercer a total of 37 times with their last matchup being a 62-70 loss to the Bears. The Lady Owls have won 14 games against the Bears and look to get their 15th in a game that is sure to entertain.

Nov. 13 vs. University of North Florida Ospreys 

Next up on the home game list is the University of North Florida Ospreys on Nov. 13. The Lady Owls last faced off against these feathered foes on the same day, Nov. 13, last season where the Owls won 84-75. With an overall 7-3 record against the Ospreys and a 5-0 record at home against them, FAU aims to not only add another win to their winning record but remain undefeated at home against UNF.

Nov. 16 vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 

To round out their series of home games, FAU will face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Nov. 16. FAU’s last matchup against Bethune-Cookman was on Nov. 14, 2022 where the Lady Owls clipped the claws of the Wildcats in dominant fashion, handing them a 79-62 loss. With an overall winning record against Bethune-Cookman (22-5) FAU aims to extend their winning streak and continue their dominance over the Wildcats.

Nov. 19 at Stetson University Hatters

After their three home games FAU will head back on the road to the land of DeLand, Fla. to face their north-bound neighbors the Stetson University Hatters on Nov. 19. The Lady Owls have faced the Hatters a total of 37 times, 15 of those being wins for FAU. In their last match-up on Nov. 20, 2023 the Owls pulled out the win in a low-scoring endeavor with the Hatters, the final score being 50-39.

Nov. 23 at Florida International University Panthers

The Lady Owls’ road trip heads south to Miami, FL. where FAU will face off against their rivals the Florida International Panthers on Nov. 23. Last year on Dec. 14, 2023 the Panthers got the pounce on the Owls, handing FAU a 62-65 loss in a nail-biter of a game. FIU currently has a 38-17 record against the Lady Owls.

Guard Mya Perry walking down the FAU’s court. (FAU Athletics)

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, FAU Thanksgiving Classic

After their bout with FIU, the Owls will return back to the Eleanor R. Baldwin arena to host the return of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The Owls will play both the Manhattan University Lady Jaspers (Nov. 29) and the Austin Peay State University Governors. The tournament will mark the Lady Owls’ second match-up against Manhattan University and their first ever match-up with Austin Peay. The Owls first faced the Jaspers on Nov. 29, 2003 and lost 70-75.

Dec. 4 at Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 

After the tournament FAU will head back on the road to Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 4 where they will face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. This will be the Lady Owls’ first match-up against the Horned Frogs. TCU ended last season with a 21-12 record, going 16-4 on their home floor.

Dec. 13 vs. Kennesaw State University Owls 

The Lady Owls return home on Dec. 13 to face off against the Kennesaw State University Owls. FAU has faced KSU a total of six times, only losing two of those games. One of those two losses happened last season where FAU lost to KSU 57-43 on Nov. 25, 2023. 

Dec. 18-21, Grand Canyon Tournament 

FAU will then head back on the road to finish off their non-conference schedule and participate in their second tournament of the season, the Grand Canyon Tournament. This tournament will pit the Owls against the Georgia Southern University Eagles, the Grand Canyon University Antelopes and the Wright State University Raiders. 

FAU will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Dec. 18 in the first game of the tournament. FAU has only played GSU seven times, winning three. The Owls’ last matchup against the Eagles was an 82-58 blowout win for the Owls on Nov. 29, 2013. 

They will then play the hosts of the tournament, the Grand Canyon University Antelopes, on Dec. 19. The Owls have only faced the Antelopes two times, losing both games. The last matchup resulted in a 73-77 loss for the Owls on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Owls round out their non-conference schedule against the Wright State University Raiders on Dec. 21. This will be FAU’s first outing against the Raiders, who ended last season with an 18-15 record. 

Stephen Uter is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him at [email protected] or DM him on Instagram @steph_uter.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
FAU players posing around the 2022 Don Shula Bowl trophy after defeating FIU 52-7.
FAU vs. FIU: The battle of South Florida football
Army offensive line Brady Smalls goes head to head with FAU’s defensive lineman Devonta Davis.
Football Recap: FAU defeated 24-7 to Army’s triple-threat offense
Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White discussed FAU's position of conference realignment and outlook moving forward.
FAU athletics director Brian White accepts 5-year contract extension
FAU quarterback Cam Fancher taking a snap in FAU's 2024 Spring Game
FAU Football honors military in home opener versus Army
Graduate student and running back, Kobe Lewis, breaks through Tulsa’s defense for an FAU first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton Fla, on Oct 7th 2023.
Staff Predictions: Majority of staff predicts 0-2 start for the Owls
Brandin Bryant, former FAU football player and now published author, reading his sophmore book “Can I Pet That Dog” to attendees of his public launch party on Aug. 23 at Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library.
Continuing his penmanship: Brandin Bryant’s release of his second book and the life lessons within
More in Top Stories
Trevian Briskey, the current president of the FAU College Democrats, represented the organization at the "Owl Involved" event on Aug. 17, where all campus organizations were tabling.
College Democrats return to FAU after three years
Ellie Raab and Nick Coyte at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
FAU students host ceremony to commemorate 9/11
Sherry Murphy speaking at the Faculty Senate on Sept. 9 about the FAU presidential search.
Faculty Senate members raise concerns about their rights to academic freedom
Anthropology graduate student Sydney Worrall talks to FAU Presidential Search Committee Chair Sherry Murphy during the final Boca Raton listening session on Sept. 9.
Political influence, graduate housing hot topics at final presidential search listening session
Collage by Gabriela Quintero, Album Covers Courtesy of Apple Music.
‘Brat’ green and the ‘Pink Pony Club’: Summer 2024’s music in review
Shaquille O’Neal performing at the Bonfire.
‘We want Shaq!’: DJ Diesel headlines 16th annual Bonfire Music Fest
More in Women's Basketball
Aniya Hubbard, 2023 C-USA Freshman of the Year, getting ready to shoot a free-throw against the Golden Hurricanes
Women’s Basketball: Hubbard headlines six players entering transfer portal
FAU's 2023-2024 WBB Roster after a 56-47 win against Charlotte on Senior Day, Mar. 3.
Women’s Basketball: The Highs and Lows of the 2023-2024 season
Jada Moore driving past her defender in FAU's 67-55 win against USF
Women’s Basketball: Owls gain their fourth AAC win after defeating USF 67-55
Aniya Hubbard in the triple threat in FAU's 63-56 win over Wichita State
Women’s Basketball: FAU snaps 8-game losing streak in 63-56 win over Wichita State
Aniya Hubbard communicating to her team in FAU's 76-56 loss against the University of Memphis
Women’s Basketball: Memphis dominates FAU 76-56 to make them 0-6 in AAC play
The Florida Atlantic Owls taking a break during a timeout before their 81-72 loss to the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes
Women’s Basketball: Owls fall 81-72 to the University of Tulsa in Aniya Hubbard’s return