Women’s Basketball: Rundown of the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule

On Monday via Instagram, FAU’s women’s basketball team released their 2024-25 non-conference schedule.

Oct. 29 vs. University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles

The Lady Owls open their season at home on Oct. 29 against the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles in an exhibition match that will not affect their overall season record. It will be their first ever match-up against the Eagles who went 4-16 last season.

Nov. 11 at University of Florida Gators

FAU will then take a road trip up to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the University of Florida Gators at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Nov. 11. The Owls and the Gators are familiar foes in women’s basketball, facing off against each other eight times in the history of the programs. With only one win against UF under FAU’s belt, the Owls aim to upset UF in their first away game of the season.

Nov. 9 vs. Mercer University Bears

After a trip to the swamp, the Owls will come back home for three home games. The first will be on Nov. 9 against the Mercer University Bears, a school the Lady Owls have built a history with. FAU has faced Mercer a total of 37 times with their last matchup being a 62-70 loss to the Bears. The Lady Owls have won 14 games against the Bears and look to get their 15th in a game that is sure to entertain.

Nov. 13 vs. University of North Florida Ospreys

Next up on the home game list is the University of North Florida Ospreys on Nov. 13. The Lady Owls last faced off against these feathered foes on the same day, Nov. 13, last season where the Owls won 84-75. With an overall 7-3 record against the Ospreys and a 5-0 record at home against them, FAU aims to not only add another win to their winning record but remain undefeated at home against UNF.

Nov. 16 vs Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

To round out their series of home games, FAU will face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Nov. 16. FAU’s last matchup against Bethune-Cookman was on Nov. 14, 2022 where the Lady Owls clipped the claws of the Wildcats in dominant fashion, handing them a 79-62 loss. With an overall winning record against Bethune-Cookman (22-5) FAU aims to extend their winning streak and continue their dominance over the Wildcats.

Nov. 19 at Stetson University Hatters

After their three home games FAU will head back on the road to the land of DeLand, Fla. to face their north-bound neighbors the Stetson University Hatters on Nov. 19. The Lady Owls have faced the Hatters a total of 37 times, 15 of those being wins for FAU. In their last match-up on Nov. 20, 2023 the Owls pulled out the win in a low-scoring endeavor with the Hatters, the final score being 50-39.

Nov. 23 at Florida International University Panthers

The Lady Owls’ road trip heads south to Miami, FL. where FAU will face off against their rivals the Florida International Panthers on Nov. 23. Last year on Dec. 14, 2023 the Panthers got the pounce on the Owls, handing FAU a 62-65 loss in a nail-biter of a game. FIU currently has a 38-17 record against the Lady Owls.

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, FAU Thanksgiving Classic

After their bout with FIU, the Owls will return back to the Eleanor R. Baldwin arena to host the return of the FAU Thanksgiving Classic from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. The Owls will play both the Manhattan University Lady Jaspers (Nov. 29) and the Austin Peay State University Governors. The tournament will mark the Lady Owls’ second match-up against Manhattan University and their first ever match-up with Austin Peay. The Owls first faced the Jaspers on Nov. 29, 2003 and lost 70-75.

Dec. 4 at Texas Christian University Horned Frogs

After the tournament FAU will head back on the road to Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 4 where they will face the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs. This will be the Lady Owls’ first match-up against the Horned Frogs. TCU ended last season with a 21-12 record, going 16-4 on their home floor.

Dec. 13 vs. Kennesaw State University Owls

The Lady Owls return home on Dec. 13 to face off against the Kennesaw State University Owls. FAU has faced KSU a total of six times, only losing two of those games. One of those two losses happened last season where FAU lost to KSU 57-43 on Nov. 25, 2023.

Dec. 18-21, Grand Canyon Tournament

FAU will then head back on the road to finish off their non-conference schedule and participate in their second tournament of the season, the Grand Canyon Tournament. This tournament will pit the Owls against the Georgia Southern University Eagles, the Grand Canyon University Antelopes and the Wright State University Raiders.

FAU will face off against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Dec. 18 in the first game of the tournament. FAU has only played GSU seven times, winning three. The Owls’ last matchup against the Eagles was an 82-58 blowout win for the Owls on Nov. 29, 2013.

They will then play the hosts of the tournament, the Grand Canyon University Antelopes, on Dec. 19. The Owls have only faced the Antelopes two times, losing both games. The last matchup resulted in a 73-77 loss for the Owls on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Owls round out their non-conference schedule against the Wright State University Raiders on Dec. 21. This will be FAU’s first outing against the Raiders, who ended last season with an 18-15 record.

