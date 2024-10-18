FAU students mourn the death of former one direction member Liam Payne

Students at Florida Atlantic University mourn the loss of Liam Payne, a former member of the globally popular boy band One Direction. Payne, who was visiting former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony on Oct. 16.

Payne’s autopsy was ruled as caused by polytrauma and internal and external hemorrhaging following his fall. The autopsy also confirmed the absence of any third-party involvement, as authorities stated that Payne’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Payne’s fall, whether accidental or intentional, remains unknown.



Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti said in a statement on Oct. 16 that by the time the emergency staff arrived at the scene, Payne’s injuries were evident.

“Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with his life,” said Crescenti. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death.”

Authorities found Payne’s hotel room in disarray, with broken items scattered throughout. Before his death, they found his body in the internal courtyard of the hotel, along with a whiskey bottle and other personal items.

Hotel staff called 911 shortly before Payne’s death, reporting that a hotel guest was “overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol” and “destroying their entire room.”

FAU student Ariella Holmes, a multimedia journalism and public relations major, was disheartened when she heard the news.

“My sister and I were driving to campus when she told me Liam had died. I thought she was joking, but she showed me her phone and my jaw flew open,” Holmes said. “My sister immediately started playing One Direction’s music for the rest of the drive.”

One Direction, the British-Irish boy band Payne was a part of from 2010 until 2016, remains one of the most successful boy bands in music history. Each member of the band, including Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan auditioned as a solo artist on The X Factor, a reality TV competition. Formed by Simon Cowell, the band went on to achieve global fame and sold over 70 million records worldwide

Holmes, like many students, feels Payne’s death brings back memories tied to the band’s legacy.

“His loss made me think back to the early 2010s, watching One Direction’s music videos with my sisters in our living room. My older sister was obsessed with them and had multiple posters of the band,” Holmes said. “Their songs will not sound the same knowing about Liam’s tragic death.”

Holmes said that the overflow of the One Direction fanbase has been immense, as she and others have been reflecting on Payne’s death by listening to One Direction’s music.

“We’re all little girls again,” said Holmes.

The band’s songs are back on the global Spotify charts today for the first time since July 2015, nearly 10 years ago, making One Direction the No. 2 artist on Global Spotify.

Sophomore Arden Maul, an exercise science major, claims that Payne’s death has reignited interest in One Direction’s legacy.

“I think their legacy and whole reputation as a band will become more relevant as they are resurfacing more in [the] media now because of this. It may even push radio stations to play their music more in tribute to Liam,” Maul said.

Payne’s death has reminded students of the influence One Direction had throughout their lives, as students who grew up with the band’s music feel a deep personal connection to the loss, including Maul.

“I’ve been a One Direction fan since I was 7 years old and still to this day I am. I went to three of their concerts, and I’d beg my mom to play their songs every time we were in the car, even if we were only five minutes down the street,” Maul said.

Maul had been hopeful for a One Direction reunion, but she feels Payne’s death has overshadowed any future plans for the group.

”I had been hoping for a reunion tour and I would not care how much tickets cost, I would do anything in the world to go, but knowing that if that’s possible, Liam wouldn’t be there, and it’s just very sad,” said Maul.

Some students, including junior Makila Powell, a communication studies major, believe Payne’s death will prevent any reunion from happening.

“I think there definitely won’t be a reunion now, and I think the remaining members will come out and be advocates for mental health, given the circumstances surrounding his death,” Powell said.

Payne was open about his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction. In a 2021 appearance on the podcast Diary of a CEO, Payne openly discussed how the pressures of fame during his time in One Direction contributed to his substance abuse issues.

According to the autopsy, Payne had clonazepam, which is a central nervous system depressant, energy supplements, and other over-the-counter drugs among his belongings. A whiskey bottle, a lighter, and his cellphone were also recovered from the courtyard where his body was found.

The former band members – Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Malik– have also expressed their grief. In a statement posted on the official One Direction Instagram account, the remaining members said they were “heartbroken” over the loss of their friend and former bandmate.

Tomlinson, Styles, Horan, and Malik also shared individual tributes on their personal Instagram accounts. Payne’s family released a statement to the BBC on Oct. 17: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul.”

