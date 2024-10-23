Baseball: FAU unveils state-of-the-art indoor training facility

Florida Atlantic University’s baseball program took a significant step forward with the unveiling of its brand-new indoor training facility in September. The facility is equipped with tunnels and a turf area, addressing the long-established need for an indoor space that can be used year-round.

The project has been two years in the making and became possible thanks to an anonymous donation made in 2022, according to Michael Cleary, the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He explained that the addition of the facility didn’t come without its challenges.

“When I first got here, which was the spring of 2022, there had been a donation made to build the facility. We’d had the money for a while, but with COVID and other things, there was a lot of red tape, or yellow tape, rather, that needed to be cut,” he said.

Before the completion of the new facility, the team struggled to practice consistently during South Florida’s rainy season, which spans from March to early October.

“Being down in South Florida, it rains every day… We were losing out on valuable practice time,” Cleary said. “This gives us a competitive advantage to still get our work in, allow the pitchers to still throw live and allow the catchers to still work on receiving indoors.”

The facility includes three large “tunnels,” enclosed or partially enclosed practice areas designed to help players develop their skills in hitting and defense, respectively. Ricky Santiago, the hitting and infielders assistant coach, explained that the additional space for training allows them to “get a little bit more creative.”

“The feedback has been really good. If they want to go hit at 9 p.m., they can do it. If they want to hit at 7 a.m., they can do it,” said Santiago, noting how players have embraced the new resource.

Senior outfielder Jake Millan, who has witnessed the team’s previous struggles with weather interruptions, expressed his excitement about the convenience the facility offers.

“Practices are going to be much easier to manage. I remember the last three years, it’d be tough to get out there with all the weather… now it’ll be much easier to get the practice in,” Millan said.

In addition to solving weather-related issues, the new facility plays a big role in FAU’s recruiting strategy.

“This changes a lot for us recruiting-wise,” Santiago said. “Being able to walk into a facility where there’s three machines, some technology in there, I think it gets guys a little bit more excited. These guys are focused on getting to the next level.”

Cleary echoed the statement, emphasizing how the facility strengthens FAU’s ability to attract top talent.

“This just gives us another resource to sell why FAU baseball is a good fit for potential recruits,” he said. “It allows us to follow up on what we said we would do, which is to develop them to help FAU win games and ultimately move them on to professional baseball.”

The facility’s versatility is a key factor in the team’s development plans. With NCAA regulations limiting the hours coaches can spend with players, the indoor space gives athletes the opportunity to put in additional work on their own.

“Early work is going to be a big factor,” Santiago said. “A big part of any sport is your guys being able to understand how much work they need.”

Though the facility is a major milestone for FAU baseball, the team is looking to the future with even more goals. Cleary acknowledges the costs of implementing more advanced technologies.

“In a perfect world, if we could get some force plate mounds in there, a motion capture system and a portable TrackMan, we would love to have all that,” Cleary said.

The TrackMan is a radar system that uses Doppler technology to track and record 3D characteristics of a ball in motion. For hitters, it tracks exit velocity off the bat, the launch angle, and the player’s bat speed.

By analyzing this information, hitters can adjust their swing mechanics to achieve ball trajectory, power, and consistency, helping them make better contact and hit with more power.

For pitchers, TrackMan measures pitch velocity, spin rate, movement, and release point. Pitchers use this information to fine-tune their mechanics and gain a deeper understanding of how to optimize their deliveries for better results.

For now, the FAU baseball team is excited to make full use of the new facility and the opportunities it offers for both current players and future recruits.

“When we first saw it, everyone got a little excited, like it was Christmas almost,” Millan said. “We’re very thankful. It’s beautiful in there. We love being in there.”

By using the new indoor facility, the team is poised to continue building on its strong tradition of player development, while creating an edge in recruiting and overcoming South Florida’s weather challenges.

FAU Baseball continues its fall season on Nov. 9 against the Lynn University Knights.

Sophia Rodriguez is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @sophiaa.rodriguez_.