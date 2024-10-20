Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Categories:

Football: Florida Atlantic University lost 3rd season conference game to University of Texas at San Antonio

The Owls struggled against a pass-first UTSA side that proved too much for FAU’s defense.
FAU Athletics
Running back Gemari Sands patting safety CJ Heard on the back in Oct. 19 game against the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Alexander Tabares, Staff Writer
October 20, 2024

Florida Atlantic University (2-5, 0-3 AAC) lost on the road to the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunner’s (3-4, 1-2 AAC) on Oct. 19, 38-24. 

For the second week in a row, the Owls blew a lead but this week, they fell behind in the second half. After drawing at half-time, they were unable to command the game, pushing back to draw again in the third quarter following a UTSA touchdown.

Coming off a cruel loss to the University of North Texas (5-0, 2-0 AAC) at home last week, the Owls seem to be cursed in the fourth quarter. Both games were decided in the final stretch and two unanswered Roadrunner touchdowns proved to be the difference in this week’s loss in San Antonio. 

“It’s frustrating letting games like this go. It’s very frustrating,” redshirt junior Jayden Williams said.

Williams was an outstanding bright spot in an overall lackluster FAU performance, forcing two interceptions and gaining 68 yards off them.

UTSA statistically dominated by the end of the game, despite FAU leading early in the game and holding a 17-17 draw at the end of the first half. The Owls’ 203 total yards were eclipsed by UTSA’s 485 total yards. They also had 16 fewer first downs than their Texas opponents. 

FAU had 100 rushing yards, compared to UTSA’s 145, but, the real difference came in passing yards. UTSA has a pass-first offense and they gathered 340 passing yards, while the Owls had 103.

“It’d be too premature for me to give a reason,” head coach Tom Herman said in the press conference following the game. 

The Owls are still winless in conference games this season, with a 0-3 record coming from earlier losses to Michigan State and University of Connecticut.

Following a bye week, FAU looks to bounce back when they host the University of South Florida Bulls (3-4, 1-2 AAC) for their homecoming game on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Recap

The Roadrunners started the game by kicking off for a touchback, putting the Owls at their own 25-yard line. After an incomplete pass and a rush for zero yards, quarterback Cam Fancher ran for 8 yards before punter Logan Lupo punted to end FAU’s first possession. His 48-yard punt started UTSA at their own 18 to begin their first drive.

UTSA marched down the field in their first possession which lasted almost seven minutes. A combination of completed passes and successful run plays put them at FAU’s 14-yard line. They could not push past that line and opted to kick a 33-yard field goal to give the Roadrunners an early 3-0 lead with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

The Owls continued their slow start, punting again after not attaining a first down in their first two possessions. UTSA also punted in their second possession, although they were able to gain a first down before punter Caile Hogan punted back to the Owls.

Quarterback Cam Fancher searching for a receiver against the University of Texas at San Antonio on Oct. 19 where FAU lost 38-24.

Following two runs for a gain of 4 yards by redshirt junior Zuberi Mobley, Fancher rushed straight through a pocket in the middle of the field. He rushed for 76 yards and gained FAU their first touchdown to put the Owls on the board and in the lead, 7-3.

This lead did not last long, as UTSA immediately answered back with a touchdown of their own in the following possession. To begin the second quarter, the Roadrunners were on FAU’s 42-yard line on their second down. In the first play of the quarter, quarterback Owen McCown threw a 42-yard touchdown to tight end Patrick Overmyer. 

FAU’s next possession ended in brutal fashion. With only six yards to go until reaching the end zone, the Owls faced a fourth-and-1. They turned the ball over after Fancher threw an incomplete pass.

UTSA’s following possession immediately gave the ball back to the Owls. With just over 11 minutes left in the first half, McCown’s pass was intercepted by defensive back Jayden Williams and he returned it for 27 yards to put FAU back in possession on the opposing 3-yard line.

After two possessions that culminated in the Owls being set back three yards, Fancher ran for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Owls up 14-10 with 9:39 left in the half.

After a UTSA punt, kicker Carter Davis extended the Owls’ lead with a 50-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

The next Roadrunner possession saw Williams get his second interception of the game, which he returned for a 41-yard gain. The Owls could not capitalize on the extra possession as Fancher fumbled the ball then got sacked by seven yards and gave the ball back to the home side. 

UTSA used their newly gained possession, taking the ball from their own 12-yard line to the end zone for a touchdown after 11 plays. This put the score level going into half-time, with the teams deadlocked at 17-17.

The Roadrunners received the ball after the half and took the ball 75 yards across nine plays, resulting in a touchdown that gave them the lead back. The Owls never led across the entire second half. After three possessions resulting in punts, two for the Owls and one for the Roadrunners, graduate student Wendol Philord recovered a fumble and returned it for a 49-yard touchdown to put the teams level again.

UTSA was able to score two field goals in the fourth quarter, which were unanswered by FAU who could only punt the entire last quarter. The two field goals put the Roadrunners up six with eight minutes left in the final quarter. The Owls once again punted, giving possession back to the home side, who took the ball 62 yards in eight plays to cement their team’s victory with another touchdown. To add insult to injury, the home team completed a 2-point conversion to make it 24-38, a score which stood until the final whistle. 

With just over two minutes left in the game, FAU passed and ran up to UTSA’s 40-yard line. In a play that iced the game, redshirt freshman Kasen Weisman, who came in for Fancher after he took a hard hit, threw an interception to linebacker Owen Pewee. 

McCown kneeled to run the clock in the final play of the game, as FAU fell short of their third victory of the season.

Alexander Tabares is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected]. or DM him on Instagram @alextabaresof.

