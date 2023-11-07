Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Transgender artist advocates for HIV/AIDS awareness through art

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) alum Mars Tran uses the power of his artwork to promote sexual health awareness and social justice for the LGBTQ community.
FAU+alum+Mars+Tran+and+some+of+his+art+pieces
Collage Courtesy of Michael Cook
FAU alum Mars Tran and some of his art pieces
Michael Cook, Staff writer
November 7, 2023

Mars Tran, a male transgender artist who graduated from FAU with a Studio Arts degree in 2021, creates art centered around uplifting the LGBTQ community to show love and the beauty of trans people. Since testing positive for HIV in 2022, he has also been advocating for others struggling with the disease through his art. 

His mission is to educate the public about the misconception of HIV/AIDS. HIV transmits through direct contact with certain bodily fluids from a person with a detectable status. This virus damages the body’s ability to fight infection that can cause AIDS, a chronic immunodeficiency disease. There’s no cure for HIV/AIDS, but medications can treat the condition and facilitate disease progression, according to ​​the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the 1980s AIDS epidemic, the public health crisis has affected individuals from all walks of life, significant members of the LGBTQ community and people of color. The potential consequences of bias and discrimination lead to job loss, homelessness and lack of healthcare, says an HIV study by the Human Rights Campaign. It also contributes to inefficient education, sexual health and mental health problems. Tran drives conversions around the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS that society is reluctant to address.

“T4T” acrylic canvas painting.
(Courtesy of Mars Tran)

“Love and protect trans people, respect other people, and do research to understand that it is more complex than what society beats us to believe,” said Tran. “People who are living with HIV are not dangerous and this disease disproportionately affects marginalized communities, especially trans people.”

Tran crafts artwork that cannot be categorized into a single style or genre, as he incorporates a variety of media, including drawings/paintings, digital art and photography. His work includes animated and graffiti elements that feature skeletons, dogs, self-portraits, collages and abstract prints.

Art was a central part of Tran’s life growing up, influenced by his father, a middle school art teacher and practicing artist. At nine years old, Tran’s family moved from South Florida to San Francisco during the Great Recession, tainted by financial hardship. Tran, surrounded by art, taught himself art techniques using cheap everyday items to create string crochet and duct tape origami. He discovered his artistic talent and love for the arts in high school when he learned to draw realistic artwork. 

In FAU art classes, Tran developed the concept of the “Heavenly Hound” dog character with guidance from professors in crafting an effective art presence. The dog symbolizes his positive HIV status and represents the perception of animalistic innocence in humanity. Tran created this imagery to translate allegiance to trans women and feminine-presenting people, which paved the way for his gender expression.

Tran tags his artwork in public areas with chalk with the captivating statement “God gave me HIV,” which portrays the juxtaposition of his Heavenly Hound character and God. To testify against the historical HIV/AIDS-related stereotypes that “God uses HIV as a curse for gay people” and enlighten the statement that “God gave him the strength to endure HIV and have a voice to speak about health issues.”

“HIV-positive Heavenly Hound” spray-painted art on reflective glass. (Courtesy of Mars Tran)

As Tran embraces his condition, he depicts this curse as a blessing in disguise that helps him heal from his dissociating trauma. He also points out that not everyone is privileged enough to experience HIV in a positive regard.

The movement of artists like Keith Haring and Freddie Mercury, whose deaths were related to AIDS, inspired Tran. Tran’s art performance of HIV/AIDS awareness is in tribute to the people who suffered and died and those silenced by the fear of judgment about their status.

Art can be a therapeutic tool to help people cope with their emotions and express themselves. Tran uses realism art to transform his pain into beauty and intends to engage people to have a positive outlook on struggles. His radical art challenges viewers to question assumptions and think in new ways, leaving the art open for interpretation.

“I never saw myself as a career artist; the basis of my art-making is to be able to cope with my struggles that have to do with existing as a trans and HIV-positive person,” said Tran. 

Nova Pagan, Tran’s partner and a drag performer, is galvanized by his artwork showing trans people that they are worthy of genuine love and empowerment. With motivation from Tran, Pagan’s drag has become more aligned with their identity, rather than a persona that only appears on stage and changing the narrative around drag.

“Mars’ openness about his status has shown people living with HIV are just as capable of falling in love and living a fulfilling life,” said Pagan. “He has given me the space to explore my transness, and that has changed my perspective on my identity and drag.”

“An open love letter to art, transness and the universe.”
(Courtesy of Mars Tran)

Maturing from a child to an adult, Tran felt disconnected from his body/gender and, at the age of sixteen, affirmed his life as a male. He recognized Compass Community Center for providing a safe environment for his sexuality acceptance. At seventeen, he began medically transitioning with testosterone and performed masculinizing “top” surgery. 

Compass has offered services and resources to LGBTQ  people impacted by HIV/AIDS in South Florida for 35 years, such as free testing, condoms, referrals for PrEP and Youth/Adult Groups.

The Compass Director of HIV Prevention and Education Dylan Brooks and Tran’s mentor figure connected him to a clinic to start medication following his HIV diagnosis. With medical treatment, Tran lives with an undetectable HIV status and suppresses the amount of the virus in his bloodstream. Brooks is honored to be a part of his journey and praises his art’s transformation over the years.

“Mars’ art inspires conversation while reminding us that the HIV epidemic is not over,” said Brooks. “Their unapologetic authenticity about themselves shines in their art.”

With a job at Compass’ Health Services Department, Tran has the opportunity to reform and share his testimony with others living with HIV. His legacy will continue to positively showcase gay love, raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and creating a beautiful life beyond his diagnosis.

Michael Cook is a Staff Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].

 

