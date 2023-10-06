On the Road to a Ph.D: Built on 19th-century Peruvian influence

Roxana Ambrosini is a third-year Doctoral student in the university’s Comparative Studies program. The University Press sat down with her to ask about her background and interest in the work of Peruvian writer Mercedes Cabello de Carbonera.

“The decision to focus my research on 19th-century Latin American writers, emphasizing Peru, has been precisely inspired by the need to learn more about female writers who dared to confront society to make their voices heard through their writing,” she said.

FAU has offered tons of opportunities to all of its students, from the influential lectures and classes to the motivational professors that drive the students to pursue higher education. With such a wide range of opportunities available, many students pursue a doctorate in their selective field.

Roxana is on the way to pursuing her doctorate at the university in hopes of helping others understand how Mercedes Cabello de Carbonera heavily influenced Peru’s society in the 19th century.

Ambrosini wasn’t solely influenced by Carbonera, but also influenced by her maternal grandmother who exposed her to what she wanted to do in the first place and why. She proudly takes that in stride and owes her career to her grandmother.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and quality.

Why did you choose FAU to pursue your PhD above all other schools?

Once I had finished the master’s degree in teaching Spanish at the LLCL department in 2017, I felt that I needed to delve even deeper into the area of Latin American literature, especially 19th-century female writers. I wanted to read and research the work of female writers of that time since, during that era, many newly born republics faced social and political changes in Latin America. It was amazing to experience through the stages of my research how this turmoil of events resonated with the reality of women of the time, especially female writers, and, even more importantly, how their work impacted society.

The perception toward women with a defying behavior that broke the restrictive norms imposed by society was always negative. It happened centuries ago and sadly continues today. The main focus of the research is to see why societal rejection existed, in addition to how woman writers utilized their capabilities and thoughts in order to escape societal expectations. It is also to inspire both future female writers and readers alike to have their own voices and strengthen their individualistic decision-making potential.

What drove you to do what you do in life?

My maternal grandmother was the one who inspired me to become an educator. She told me how she would teach children from forgotten towns in the heights of the Peruvian Andes and that the trip had to be made on horseback since no roads were built then. Her loving experiences with children of all ages, from six to twelve years old, who waited for her at the entrance of the town every month where she stayed for a week educating them in all subjects, and then the farewells with songs and very emotional dances, brought tears to my eyes. The only thing I wanted was to become a teacher. I owe my educational career to my beloved grandmother, who passed away a year before I graduated.

What about FAU has helped you with what you’re writing?

FAU has provided me with all the necessary support and inspiration that fueled my research. The professors’ lectures were inspiring and motivating and, in multiple ways, guided my decision towards the central topic of my dissertation. The articles written are the result of each course taken during my studies, in which the importance of each course is reflected. Each course opened a door that guided me along the path I should take, and after many hours of conversations and discernment with my mentors, I decided on the area where I wanted to deepen my research, which is still in process.

What do you want other students to learn from what you’re writing, and why do you believe that they are important for others to know?

I want to share my profound passion for the work of Mercedes Cabello, the female Peruvian writer who is the center of my research. Initially, what ignited my interest was reading one of her most famous novels, but at the same time, her most controversial one due to the taboo topic in the 19th century: prostitution. That novel caused Peruvian society to censor the author, and what is even more shocking is that they silenced her complete work for almost a century.

I wondered what my reaction would have been if I was part of the Peruvian society of that time. I felt such empathy with the fictional character of the novel that I needed to learn more about the historical time frame when Cabello wrote her book, the author’s life, her complete publications, her connections with the literary world of the time, and more. Reading fiction is a way to connect with your own emotions. Creating empathy with fictional characters helps you understand others and your real-life situations. Therefore, the invitation to read my research is also an invite to travel through time and latitude to learn about the work and life of female writers who were silenced because they were brave enough to let their voices break the societal barriers imposed on women during those times.

Romina Franzese is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]