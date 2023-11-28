Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

FAU Football: Dwight Toombs II, Robert Armes enter transfer portal

The redshirt junior safety and senior running back announced on Tuesday they will be entering the transfer portal.
Nicholas Windfelder
Two FAU veteran players enter the transfer portal along with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson days into the Owls’ offseason.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
November 28, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, FAU saw losses to their backfields on both offense and defense. Redshirt junior safety Dwight Toombs II and senior running back Robert Armes announced that they will transfer from FAU as graduate transfers.

Through five seasons in Boca Raton, Toombs II had four interceptions for 78 yards and 102 tackles. Last season, Toombs II had 29 total tackles and an interception.

After transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas University, Armes saw very little time on the field during his two-year career with the Owls. Armes only had two carries for four yards against Clemson University on Sept. 16 this year. 

Armes thanked the Owl community for “the bonds and the people who were involved in my life while I spent my time in Boca Raton…” Armes has one more year of eligibility left.

Toombs II and Armes are just the second and third players to enter the transfer portal behind redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson, who announced he’d be entering the portal on Monday.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories

