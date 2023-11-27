FAU Football: Tony Johnson enters transfer portal

On Monday, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

Johnson joined FAU in 2021 under former head coach Willie Taggart. In his career, Johnson had 669 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

This season, Johnson had a career-high 411 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the opening game of the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Howard Schnellenberger Field against Monmouth University, Johnson recorded two touchdown receptions.

In his Twitter/X announcement, he commemorated Taggart and current head coach Tom Herman for coaching him.

