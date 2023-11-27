Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Football: Tony Johnson enters transfer portal

The redshirt sophomore wide receiver had a career season last season with 411 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
Erika Fletcher
FAU redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson (#0) celebrating getting a first down during the Owls’ 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
November 27, 2023

On Monday, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson announced that he is entering the transfer portal.

Johnson joined FAU in 2021 under former head coach Willie Taggart. In his career, Johnson had 669 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. 

This season, Johnson had a career-high 411 receiving yards and four touchdowns. In the opening game of the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Howard Schnellenberger Field against Monmouth University, Johnson recorded two touchdown receptions.

In his Twitter/X announcement, he commemorated Taggart and current head coach Tom Herman for coaching him.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories

