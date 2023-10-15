Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 2432 Views

2
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 844 Views

3
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law

A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law • 421 Views

4
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 325 Views

5
Parking Garage 2.

Commuter students frustrated with closure of Parking Garage 2 • 207 Views

Women’s Soccer: FAU ties at home against North Texas

In their final home game of the season, the Owls tie 1-1 against the Mean Green
FAU+sophomore+forward+Elin+Simonardottir+%28%2321%29+and+teammates+celebrate+Simonardottirs+goal%2C+tying+the+game+up+against+the+University+of+North+Texas+on+Oct.+15%2C+2023.
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
FAU sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (#21) and teammates celebrate Simonardottir’s goal, tying the game up against the University of North Texas on Oct. 15, 2023.
Jackson Gore, Contributing Writer
October 15, 2023

In a conference matchup on Sunday, the Florida Atlantic University Owls (6-5-4, 2-2-2 AAC) faced the University of North Texas Mean Green (8-3-2, 2-2-2 AAC) at home, tying 1-1. This was the last home game of the season for the Owls. 

The Mean Green proved to be a tough opponent, maintaining possession on the Owls’ end of the pitch in the beginning of the first half. 

The Owls had some momentum coming for them, as both teams had shots at each other’s goals, but weren’t able to score. Both teams left the first half scoreless.

Similar to how the first half was, the second half started out with both teams exchanging shots but with no positive results. Tension began to rise as neither team was able to score. This culminated in a yellow card that was awarded to FAU junior forward Malaya Melancon. 

Soon after the penalty on Melancon, North Texas senior midfielder Rachel Roebuck scored a goal, putting the Mean Green up 1-0. 

About nine minutes after Roebuck’s goal, FAU sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir scored a goal, giving the Owls a breath of fresh air, evening the game up to 1-1. The fight was back to exactly where it started, a level playing field. The game ended with both teams tying.

“On a Sunday of a two game weekend, playing Thursday and Sunday, as well as the heat making it a little tougher, but I thought we did fairly well,” said FAU head coach Patrick Baker after the game. “North Texas is really good. It was disappointing to give up a goal, but I am very pleased with how we responded and found the equalizer.”

Baker sang his praises for senior midfielder Molly Setsma when asked about a particular performance that stood out to him. 

“I thought she was very good for her first start of the year. She’s been coming off a long injury, it was time to put her back in and I feel she rewarded us with a very good performance.”

Coach Baker says he wants to focus on this next week.

“Our best soccer is still out in front of us. We need to watch video, clean some things up, and highlight the things we did well. We still got two weeks left in the season, although all three games are on the road as long as we keep faith and keep trying to improve. Hopefully, our best soccer appears.”

The Owls next matchup will be on the road against The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners (5-6-3, 0-3-2 AAC) on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. 

Jackson Gore is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this story or others, email him at [email protected] or DM him at jackson_raton.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
FAU goalie Rocco Bruno (#1) saves a shot at the Owls net during FAUs 7-2 victory over the University of Tampa Spartans Division 2 team on Sept. 23, 2023.
Hockey: FAU sweeps ERAU in Daytona Beach
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) running after a pass from junior quarterback Daniel Richardson for a first down in FAUs 56-14 win over USF on Oct. 14, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls obliterate USF 56-14 in USF's homecoming game
FAU sophomore middle blocker Madison Dyer (#14) setting up the kill against SMU during the Owls 3-1 set loss on October 8, 2023.
Women’s Volleyball: FAU comes back, hands Rice their first conference loss
FAU junior quarterback Daniel Richardson (#10) scrambles for a first down during the Owls 20-17 conference win against Tulsa at Howard Schnellenberger Field. October 7, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls look to pick up second straight win against USF Bulls
SMU (blue) and FAU (white) womens soccer teams standing for the national anthem before FAUs 2-0 loss to SMU. October 12, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to SMU 2-0
The FAU student section getting hyped up during a basketball game last season.
Takeaways from the AAC Basketball Media Day
More in Top Stories
Volunteers handing out merchandise such as pride fans and glow sticks for drag show.
Pride culture proudly expressed at FAU’s annual drag show
Alejandro Sanchez-Samper and Matt Baltrucki
Inspiration and Achievement: FAU professors up for Latin Grammy Award
The performers came back on stage for an encore at the end of the 2016 show. Photo courtesy of Mohammed F. Emran
Annual drag show not open to public amid political threats
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Why leaders should be a part of FAU’s legislative internship program
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
More in Women's Soccer
An FAU player progressing the ball against two defenders during FAUs 1-1 tie against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls best 49ers 1-0 on the road
Sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir playing against UAB. September 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB at home in record-breaking game
An FAU player playing against FGCU at home earlier in the season.
Women’s Soccer: FAU beats rival FIU on the road
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) in the Owls win against FGCU on Sept. 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0
FAU senior midfielder Molly Setsma (#29) playing against FGCU in the Owls 1-0 victory over the Eagles on September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls lose to Volunteers 2-0 at home
Several players on the Owls womens soccer team celebrate with sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (center) after she scored the games only goal during the Owls Thursday win. September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU soars over FGCU at home

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *