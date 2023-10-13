Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to SMU 2-0

The Owls lost to Southern Methodist University on Thursday
Gasner Delvarin, Jr.
SMU (blue) and FAU (white) women’s soccer teams standing for the national anthem before FAU’s 2-0 loss to SMU. October 12, 2023.
Megan Bruinsma, Contributing Writer
October 13, 2023

The Florida Atlantic University (6-5-3, 2-2-1 AAC) women’s soccer team lost to the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs (7-3-1, 3-1-1 AAC) 0-2, on Thursday night. 

Prior to the game, FAU was ranked 2nd in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) East, and SMU was ranked 2nd in the West, making it an equal matchup. 

This game was the Owls’ first against the Mustangs in program history.

Both teams had very aggressive defenses, with both trading steals from one another. Neither team was able to maintain possession of the ball for long periods.

SMU graduate midfielder Wayny Balata scored at the 23-minute mark. With help from Balata’s teammates, she was able to break away from the Owls’ defense and score a goal.

FAU’s senior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez blocked shots back-to-back against SMU.

In the second half, Gonzalez made another amazing save, jumping to save a shot taken from far away and hitting the goalpost. 

FAU began to break away from SMU and ran towards the goal, but the opposition kicked the ball away.

The Owls had some difficulty communicating in the second half. Gonzalez pulled upfield to get the ball, leaving the net unattended. SMU freshman forward Nyah Rose took advantage of the situation and made a goal at the 87-minute mark, extending SMU’s lead to two goals.

“We’ll learn from video. Tomorrow is going to be more of a mental day and a recovery day. Saturday, start to put the game plan in for North Texas, and it’s a really quick turnaround. I told the group that we can flush this with good preparation and a win and start the week on a  different type of note,” said head coach Patrick Baker.  

FAU will play the University of North Texas Mean Green (8-3-1, 2-2-1 AAC) at home on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m.  

Megan Bruinsma is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma.

 

