Women’s Soccer: Owls best 49ers 1-0 on the road

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (6-4-3, 2-1-1 AAC) defeated the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (5-4-4, 1-1-2 AAC) on the road Thursday night 1-0.

The game started out slow with neither team giving up a goal. Earlier in the first half, FAU junior forward Sloane Young had an opportunity to strike the game’s first goal, but was denied by Charlotte senior goalkeeper Emma Wakeman.

Both teams relied heavily on defense during the entirety of the first half, with multiple penalties going to both teams. Around the 30-minute mark, Charlotte senior forward Tash Hudson provided a corner kick to FAU’s net, which FAU senior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez saved.

It was a hard-fought game between both teams as Charlotte’s Wakeman was trying to outperform FAU’s Gonzalez. Both goalies protected the net the entire game.

Charlotte’s forwards juniors Macey Barder and Payton Patrick, and Hudson were doing everything they could to try and shake Gonzalez to get their first goal but Gonzalez was able to make four saves in a four-minute span.

Gonzales protected the Owls’ net with nine saves. Her efforts did not come in vain as senior midfielder Molly Setsma earned the Owls a late game goal that won the game off of sophomore midfielder Morgan McDonald’s assist.

The Owls will return home to play the SMU Mustangs (6-3-1, 2-1-1 AAC) next week on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

