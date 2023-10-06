Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 782 Views

2
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 625 Views

3
The Owls defensive line (white) facing off against the offensive line (black), who are posing as the Bobcats, at practice ahead of Saturdays home game. September 6, 2023.

FAU Football: FAU’s defense prepares for Saturday’s game against Ohio • 482 Views

4
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law

A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law • 393 Views

5
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 366 Views

Women’s Soccer: Owls best 49ers 1-0 on the road

Senior midfielder Molly Setsma’s late goal helped FAU pick up a victory on the road
An+FAU+player+progressing+the+ball+against+two+defenders+during+FAUs+1-1+tie+against+the+University+of+Alabama-Birmingham+Blazers+on+Sept.+28%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
An FAU player progressing the ball against two defenders during FAU’s 1-1 tie against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Chris Smith, Staff Writer
October 6, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (6-4-3, 2-1-1 AAC) defeated the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (5-4-4, 1-1-2 AAC) on the road Thursday night 1-0.

The game started out slow with neither team giving up a goal. Earlier in the first half, FAU junior forward Sloane Young had an opportunity to strike the game’s first goal, but was denied by Charlotte senior goalkeeper Emma Wakeman. 

Both teams relied heavily on defense during the entirety of the first half, with multiple penalties going to both teams. Around the 30-minute mark, Charlotte senior forward Tash Hudson provided a corner kick to FAU’s net, which FAU senior goalkeeper Lexi Gonzalez saved. 

It was a hard-fought game between both teams as Charlotte’s Wakeman was trying to outperform FAU’s Gonzalez. Both goalies protected the net the entire game.

Charlotte’s forwards juniors Macey Barder and Payton Patrick, and Hudson were doing everything they could to try and shake Gonzalez to get their first goal but Gonzalez was able to make four saves in a four-minute span.

Gonzales protected the Owls’ net with nine saves. Her efforts did not come in vain as senior midfielder Molly Setsma earned the Owls a late game goal that won the game off of sophomore midfielder Morgan McDonald’s assist. 

The Owls will return home to play the SMU Mustangs (6-3-1, 2-1-1 AAC) next week on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Chris Smith is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email [email protected], DM via Twitter @chris_smith_35 or Instagram @Chris_smith_4 for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Gallery: FAU owls hold their first basketball practice of the year
TUs Redshirt Senior, Anthony Watkins (#23), rushing a 9-yard gain against Temple for first-down during the Golden Hurricanes 48-26 win against Temple University on Sept. 28, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: The Golden Hurricane swarms into Boca
Florida Atlantic Mens basketball team waiting for rebound at practice in Baldwin Arena on October 3, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: New season begins with first official practice
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaking with media after practice at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, FL on October 3rd 2023.
Miami Heat return to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena to prepare for upcoming season
Sophomore Carla Galmiche training before the 2023 Bedford Cup held at the University of South Florida.
Women's Tennis: Owls win final match in doubles, singles at Bedford Cup 2023
FAU players celebrating their hard fought victory against Memphis. September 29, 2023
Men’s Soccer: FAU wins home conference matchup against Memphis
More in Top Stories
Parking Garage 2 construction as of Sept. 28.
FAU admin tight-lipped about Parking Garage 2 closure
Faculty members during the heated discussion about the Post-Tenure Review policy at the Sept. 17 Faculty Senate Meeting.
FAU faculty wary of new post-tenure review policy
FAU study: Clean your wristbands, they may contain E. coli
FAU study: Clean your wristbands, they may contain E. coli
Officers discussed what they deemed unsafe around campus in a group discussion.
FAU’s Safety Walk aims to improve campus by reporting safety hazards
House of Representatives members being sworn in at the first meeting of the semester. Photo by Israel Fontoura
SG House of Representatives elects new Speaker, Pro Tempore, CBAC chair
Panna Bartha preparing for the ITF 15K Fall Tournament.
Women’s Tennis: Freshman Bartha falls in an epic battle in round 16 in the ITF 15K Fall Tournament
More in Women's Soccer
Sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir playing against UAB. September 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB at home in record-breaking game
An FAU player playing against FGCU at home earlier in the season.
Women’s Soccer: FAU beats rival FIU on the road
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) in the Owls win against FGCU on Sept. 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0
FAU senior midfielder Molly Setsma (#29) playing against FGCU in the Owls 1-0 victory over the Eagles on September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls lose to Volunteers 2-0 at home
Several players on the Owls womens soccer team celebrate with sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir (center) after she scored the games only goal during the Owls Thursday win. September 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU soars over FGCU at home
Freshman forward Jianna Ramirez playing in the first game at the FAU Soccer Stadium for the Owls win over the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Islanders, 3-0.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses to UCF 2-1 on the road
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *