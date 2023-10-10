Riding+the+Wave+into+Homecoming+Week+2023

Homecoming has been a long-standing tradition at Florida Atlantic University, it’s a celebration in which students come together to enjoy a variety of events planned by the university. This year, it looks a little different, with the addition of opening up the festivities to residents of Boca Raton.

In addition to many of the signature homecoming week events, the university has added new features to match the pace at which FAU has been growing. Ever since the men’s basketball team reached the Final 4 during this year’s March Madness, FAU’s reach has escalated, both locally and nationally.

“The city wants to be more involved and we want them to be more involved,” said Kyla Flannery, homecoming director.

This year’s events are hosted under the theme of “Ride the Wave”, a title inspired by the attraction and momentum that the university received from the Final Four game during the spring.

“It changed the light in which people see FAU…It’s spreading FAU’s reach beyond its campus,” said Kayla Cabrera.

The Homecoming planning committee has created a new event called “Party in Paradise,” which will be held on the campus housing lawns, where everyone can enjoy music, dance, food, karaoke, games, and more.

“I’ve gone to a couple FAU football games in the past, but with many of my friends attending FAU this year I’m excited to be able to participate with them,” said Ernesto Gonzalez, a local in Boca Raton.

To many Boca Raton residents, this is a breakthrough for the relationship between the university and the surrounding community. Their inclusion in the homecoming week allows for the impulse the city has given FAU in demonstrating their support since earlier this year.

“I think they made a very good decision and it’s definitely come in the perfect time, it’s important that the city recognizes FAU and their students,” said Gonzalez.

For the students, new competitions among organizations, greek life and clubs have been introduced, as well as a field day inspired event, “Wave Rider.” FAU is planning on bringing out activities like water slides and sports like water volleyball.

“We’re trying to make the week more interactive, so that people are compelled to participate,” said Kayla Cabrera, homecoming advisor.

Another tradition that will continue on from past years is homecoming royalty, open to upperclassmen to campaign among the student body to be crowned king and queen.

“It gives them the opportunity to represent all of FAU spirit and involvement,” said Cabrera.

The king and queen are revealed and presented at the halftime show during the homecoming game on October 21. In preparation for this game, the homecoming committee will also allow attendees of Party in Paradise to create flyers and show their spirit and support for the football team, explained Flannery.

Events are open to all FAU students, with activities also going on in the Jupiter campus, like the “CarnivOWL,” a carnival inspired festival with fair rides, games, and food. The Dania Beach campus is also hosting a harvest market on October 17th.

The homecoming committee is accepting a big turnout of participants and involvement during this year’s celebration, and have created several events through which all kinds of people, whether they’re involved with FAU or not, show their FAU spirit and support with their friends and family.

A more detailed rundown of all the homecoming events planned can be found on the official homecoming site, and on the Instagram account.

Students interested in becoming involved and participating in all the behind the scenes work towards these events are encouraged to apply by the homecoming committee and student government during the spring semester applications.

The homecoming festivities will begin on October 12 with a “Homecoming Hype-Up,” a community event hosted by Campus Recreation that will allow attendees the opportunity to tie dye shirts for the homecoming game.

“We’re really excited for it to come to life,” said Kyla Flannery.

Isabella Visbal is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information on this story or others, contact her at [[email protected]] or DM her on Instagram/Twitter [isabellavisbal].