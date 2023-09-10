Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Soccer: Owls lose to Volunteers 2-0 at home

The Owls suffer a third loss this season, their first at home
Erika Fletcher
FAU senior midfielder Molly Setsma (#29) playing against FGCU in the Owls 1-0 victory over the Eagles on September 7, 2023.
Kristan Reynolds, Contributing Writer
September 10, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (3-3-2) fell to the University of Tennessee Volunteers (5-1-1) at the FAU Soccer Stadium, 2-0.  

In the beginning of the game, the Owls struggled to keep the Vols out of their territory, allowing multiple shots to be taken at the Owls’ home goal. 

Tennessee junior forward Nolyn Bartholomew found the net first, scoring off of FAU’s corner kick 21-minutes into the game. Sophomore defender Ally Brown provided the assist to Bartholomew.

About one minute after the first goal, the Vols took another shot at the Owls’ goal, but it was saved by FAU sophomore goalie Blythe Braun. The Owls have yet to take a shot in Tennessee territory.

At the 28-minute mark, Tennessee junior midfielder Jordan Fusco, assisted by sophomore forward Kameron Simmonds, scored another goal for the Vols. This extended Tennessee’s lead over FAU 2-0. 

In the remainder of the first period, the Vols continued to attack the Owls’ goal. They shot twice, but Braun denied access to the Owls net.  The first half ended with Tennessee still up on FAU, 2-0.

Both teams started the second half aggressively as Tennessee’s offense fought for another goal, but the FAU defense was persistent. The Vols took their first shot of the second half with 16 minutes in the half, but the Owls senior goalie Lexi Gonzalez blocked the shot. After this, Gonzalez racked up two more saves.

Later into the second half, FAU found some rhythm and junior forward Malaya Melancon kicked the first FAU shot of the game, which landed on the right outside of the goal. A weather delay was called shortly after the shot.

After an over 30 minute weather delay, the game was called off, resulting in a Tennessee 2-0 win over FAU. 

“It was a great learning experience for all of us, and gave us a couple of sessions to run before we start conference play later this week,” said head coach Patrick Baker.

FAU will visit the East Carolina University Pirates (4-2-2) on September 14, at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kristan Reynolds is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her via Instagram @kristanreynolds_.

