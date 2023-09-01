Women’s Soccer: Owls defeat Cajuns 2-1 at home

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (1-1-2) defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s soccer team (3-0-1), 2-1.

After a 35-minute weather delay, the Owls and Cajuns game started. The Owls started off strong, going into Cajuns territory. However, the Cajuns’ offensive was able to almost score early in the game.

At the 15-minute mark, junior forward Sloane Young scored the first goal of the game with a light kick to the corner of the net.

Later on in the first half, at the 37-minute mark, sophomore forward Michelle Horan scored a kick to the left corner to extend the Owls’ lead to two. This was her first goal of her career at FAU.

“It’s really exciting,” said Horan. “I’ve been on the assist-side of things, so to be on the other side of it tonight was good. It was good because it pulled through and helped with the win.”

Five minutes later, Cajuns sophomore forward Briana Henry kicked an open goal assisted by sophomore forward Megan Bradley. The Owls lead 2-1 heading into half.

The second half was slow, although there were some close calls when the Cajuns almost got to tie the game with less than a minute to go after a missed corner kick.

The Owls will be on the road for an in-state matchup against the University of Central Knights on Sunday, September 3. Kickoff will start at 6 p.m. in Orlando.

