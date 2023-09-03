Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses to UCF 2-1 on the road

In their first meeting since 2014, the Owls fall short to the Knights, 2-1.
Erika Fletcher
Freshman forward Jianna Ramirez playing in the first game at the FAU Soccer Stadium for the Owls win over the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Islanders, 3-0.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
September 3, 2023

On Sunday night, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (2-2-2) fell short to the University of Central Florida Knights (3-2), 2-1.

Both teams exchanged possession until the 20-minute mark when the Knights rallied ahead with a 1-0 lead. The goal came from UCF fifth-year forward Ellie Moreno finding the bottom right of the net.

The Knights remained in control for the rest of the half until the Owls junior forward Malaya Melancon tied the game with just eight minutes until halftime. 

Despite the Owls’ efforts to keep it 1-1 going into the half, the Knights’ Moreno responded with her second goal of the night just 50 seconds after the Owls’ goal.

The Owls regrouped in the second half, looking more offensive-minded. At the 77-minute mark, FAU had an opportunity to even the score but tripped at the last second. 

UCF’s defense continued to block every opportunity FAU had in their final attempts at scoring in the second half.

The Owls will head home and face the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles (2-2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].

Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

