Women’s Soccer: FAU loses to UCF 2-1 on the road

On Sunday night, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (2-2-2) fell short to the University of Central Florida Knights (3-2), 2-1.

Both teams exchanged possession until the 20-minute mark when the Knights rallied ahead with a 1-0 lead. The goal came from UCF fifth-year forward Ellie Moreno finding the bottom right of the net.

The Knights remained in control for the rest of the half until the Owls junior forward Malaya Melancon tied the game with just eight minutes until halftime.

Despite the Owls’ efforts to keep it 1-1 going into the half, the Knights’ Moreno responded with her second goal of the night just 50 seconds after the Owls’ goal.

The Owls regrouped in the second half, looking more offensive-minded. At the 77-minute mark, FAU had an opportunity to even the score but tripped at the last second.

UCF’s defense continued to block every opportunity FAU had in their final attempts at scoring in the second half.

The Owls will head home and face the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles (2-2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].