Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

'Building pressurization is unstable': FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building

Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday

The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20

Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0

The Pirates hand the Owls their first loss in the American Athletic Conference
FAU+junior+forward+Drew+Dempsey+%28%238%29+in+the+Owls+win+against+FGCU+on+Sept.+7%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) in the Owls win against FGCU on Sept. 7, 2023.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
September 14, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (3-4-2) made its debut in the American Athletic Conference on Thursday night against the East Carolina University Pirates (5-2-2). The game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Owls.

The Owls struggled offensively, taking no attempts at a goal.

Despite ECU’s pressure on FAU’s defense, they were able to keep them from finding the back of the net. FAU senior goalie Lexi Gonzalez made three big saves to keep the game 0-0.

The Pirates continued to take control of the game in the second half as redshirt senior Sierra Lowery missed the Owls’ net by mere inches. Gonzalez continued to make big saves in the second half.

The Pirates took their first lead of conference play at the 65-minute mark by sophomore defender Jazmin Ferguson.

After their goal, the Pirates took complete control for the rest of the game, slowing the Owls down.

The Owls will head home to face Temple University (1-5-3) on Thursday, September 21, at 7 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].

Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

