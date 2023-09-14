Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0

The Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (3-4-2) made its debut in the American Athletic Conference on Thursday night against the East Carolina University Pirates (5-2-2). The game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Owls.

The Owls struggled offensively, taking no attempts at a goal.

Despite ECU’s pressure on FAU’s defense, they were able to keep them from finding the back of the net. FAU senior goalie Lexi Gonzalez made three big saves to keep the game 0-0.

The Pirates continued to take control of the game in the second half as redshirt senior Sierra Lowery missed the Owls’ net by mere inches. Gonzalez continued to make big saves in the second half.

The Pirates took their first lead of conference play at the 65-minute mark by sophomore defender Jazmin Ferguson.

After their goal, the Pirates took complete control for the rest of the game, slowing the Owls down.

The Owls will head home to face Temple University (1-5-3) on Thursday, September 21, at 7 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected].