Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday • 755 Views

2
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 568 Views

3
Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAUs series against Harvard last season.

Baseball: Jackson Ross transfers to Ole Miss • 276 Views

4
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects

Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search • 275 Views

5
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

College of Medicine dean steps down, interim to take over • 200 Views

Women’s Soccer: Owls sink Islanders 3-0 in first win of 2023 season

Three different Owls score as FAU wins against TAMCC, earning their first home win of the season
FAU+junior+forward+Sloane+Young+%28%235%29+during+the+Owls+victory+over+the+Texas+A%26M-Corpus+Christi+Islanders.+August+27%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
FAU junior forward Sloane Young (#5) during the Owls victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. August 27, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
August 27, 2023

On Sunday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (0-1-2) won their first game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders (1-2), 3-0.

Recovering from their first loss of the 2023 season to Oklahoma State University on Thursday, leading scorer sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir and the Owls look to get some good luck as they play on their home turf for the first time this season.

The Owls started the game being aggressive offensively, getting to the Islanders net early. Unfortunately, they were not able to get any shots into the net. 

At the 14-minute mark, FAU sophomore midfielder Morgan McDonald assisted junior forward Sloane Young and scored the game’s first goal by either team. 

The Owls kept showing aggressive behavior toward the Islanders’ net. Though the Islanders had instances where they went to the Owls net, they did not execute to score.

At the 39-minute mark, the Owls scored again when junior forward Drew Dempsey scored a free kick assisted by sophomore defender Kayla Siddiqi. The game went into halftime shortly after, with the Owls up 2-0.

Returning from halftime, the beginning of the second half was similar to the start of the first half. The Owls stayed aggressive on offense and were primarily on the Islanders’ net. Simonardottir scored the Owls’ third goal of the game, and her third goal of the season, at the 54-minute mark with an assist from senior midfielder Molly Sestma and freshman forward Olivia Bori.

Throughout the second half, the Owls have been holding possession of the ball more while protecting their net on defense. However, at one point, Islanders junior forward Storm Harris had an opening to score the first goal for the Islanders, but it didn’t work in her favor, as the ball went out of bounds. The Owls kept the Islanders away from the net at the end of the game, securing the FAU women’s soccer team their first win of the season and at home.

“If someone had said that you were going to get your first win in the fourth game, I’m not so sure I would’ve believed them,” head coach Patrick Baker stated what it felt like to get their first win of the season. “Because I thought we played well, I thought we played well against University of Arkansas-Little Rock, I thought we were exceptional at the University of Miami (not to get the result), deserved the loss at Oklahoma State. So, it was nice to finally, you know, get that positive result. It’s going to be a nice feeling for the girls, waking up tomorrow and kind of starting the week knowing we’ve got our first win.”

The Owls will face the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (3-0-1) in their second straight home game on August 31 at 7 p.m. at the FAU Soccer Stadium.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
FAU outside hitter Romina Cornelio (#25) in the middle of a serve during the Owls win over the FDU Knights. August 26, 2023.
Volleyball: Owls win final game of FAU Invitational against the Knights
Photo of FAU mens soccer player from last season.
Men’s Soccer: FAU beats Lipscomb in high-scoring game to kick off season
Freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls suffer 3-0 loss to Oklahoma State University
Matias Weir (#28) scoring one of two goals in Team Argentinas win over Lebanese Flying Cedars HC on August 24, 2023.
Hockey: Argentina continue win streak with 5-4 victory over Lebanon
Photo of Quarterback Casey Thompson at a press conference on August 22, 2023.
Football: FAU names new starting quarterback
Photo of Matias Weir in his Team Argentina uniform.
Hockey: Argentinian national team welcomes back FAU student Matias Weir
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of SG Program Board.
Sevyn Streeter to join headliner Coi Leray in 2023 Bonfire Fest
Students walk past vending machines in the FAU breezeway.
Food stamp benefits expire, food insecurity among college students rises
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
Photo of midfielder Leila Etemadi (#54) in the Owls first game in the American Athletic Conference against Little Rock on August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls draw another tie on the road against Miami
Erin Simonardottir (center) celebrating with her teammates after scoring one of her two goals in the Owls draw in the first athletic game in the American Athletic Conference. August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls draw 2-2 against Little Rock in season home-opener
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.
Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday
More in Women's Soccer
University Press stock photo of freshman midfielder Morgan McDonald.
Women’s Soccer: Owls fall 3-2 in overtime to UTSA in C-USA Championship
Thelma Hermannsdottir (picture center-right) celebrates with her teammates after scoring against Charlotte in the Conference USA Semifinals on Nov. 4, 2022.
Women's Soccer: Owls take down Charlotte 2-1, move on to C-USA Championship
Molly Setsma rushes to try and take the ball from FIU on Oct. 26, 2022.
Gallery: Women's soccer closes regular season with 2-0 victory against FIU
About the Contributors
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is one of the frequent broadcasters for FAU Owl Radio.
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *