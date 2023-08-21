Women’s Soccer: Owls draw another tie on the road against Miami

On Sunday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (0-0-2) finished their first road game of the season in a 1-1 tie against in-state rival, the University of Miami Hurricanes (1-1-0).

Following a brief weather delay, the Hurricanes struck first at the 36-minute mark when sophomore forward Tusca Mahmoudpour turned an Owls’ turnover into the first goal of the evening.

The Owls responded back with a goal from junior midfielder Noa Olivia Ganthier that was assisted by sophomore forward Michelle Horan to tie the game one a piece just before halftime at the 44-minute mark.

While the Hurricanes fired seven shots in the game, Owls sophomore goalie Blythe Braun saved one goal. Junior forward Sloane Young recorded team-high five shots for the Owls.

The Owls will return to the pitch on Thursday, August 24 on the road against the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (1-1) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

