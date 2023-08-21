Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAUs series against Harvard last season.

Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects

Photo of Head Football Coach Tom Herman speaking at the American Athletic Conference Media Day at Irving, Texas on Tuesday.

Women’s Soccer: Owls draw another tie on the road against Miami

The Owls tie 1-1 against the Hurricanes in the first road game of the season, and the first time the Owls were in Coral Gables since 2021.
Photo+of+midfielder+Leila+Etemadi+%28%2354%29+in+the+Owls+first+game+in+the+American+Athletic+Conference+against+Little+Rock+on+August+17%2C+2023.
Paul Leachman
Photo of midfielder Leila Etemadi (#54) in the Owls first game in the American Athletic Conference against Little Rock on August 17, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
August 21, 2023

On Sunday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s soccer team (0-0-2) finished their first road game of the season in a 1-1 tie against in-state rival, the University of Miami Hurricanes (1-1-0). 

Following a brief weather delay, the Hurricanes struck first at the 36-minute mark when sophomore forward Tusca Mahmoudpour turned an Owls’ turnover into the first goal of the evening.

The Owls responded back with a goal from junior midfielder Noa Olivia Ganthier that was assisted by sophomore forward Michelle Horan to tie the game one a piece just before halftime at the 44-minute mark.

While the Hurricanes fired seven shots in the game, Owls sophomore goalie Blythe Braun saved one goal. Junior forward Sloane Young recorded team-high five shots for the Owls.

The Owls will return to the pitch on Thursday, August 24 on the road against the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (1-1) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04.

 

About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is one of the frequent broadcasters for FAU Owl Radio.

