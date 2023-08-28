FAU Football: Starting quarterback Thompson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watchlist

On Sunday, Athletics announced that starting quarterback Casey Thompson has been added to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist.

The award goes to the nation’s top upperclassmen quarterback. It is judged on the quarterback’s performance on the field and non-statistical aspects, including character and leadership qualities, as stated by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Foundation.

Other names on the watchlist in the American Athletic Conference include Frank Harris of the University of Texas at San Antonio, Seth Henigan from Memphis University and Michael Pratt of the University of Tulane.

The last Owl named to the watchlist was last season’s starting quarterback, N’Kosi Perry, in 2022. That year, Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, who is now in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, won the award.

Last season with the University of Nebraska, Thompson had 2,407 passing yards for 17 touchdowns. He was second in the Big 10 with 8.8 yards per pass and tied for second in the Big 10 with five rushing touchdowns.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watchlist,” Thompson said. “It goes to show that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, but I still have more to prove. I have a huge chip on my shoulder and I’m excited for the season.”

