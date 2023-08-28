Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Barbara Feingold is the Vice Chair of the FAU Board of Trustees. Headshot courtesy of FAU Media Relations.

Vice Chair Barbara Feingold chastises Chair Brad Levine at Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday • 768 Views

2
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 584 Views

3
Jackson Ross (#15) celebrating scoring a run in FAUs series against Harvard last season.

Baseball: Jackson Ross transfers to Ole Miss • 285 Views

4
Exterior of the Schmidt Family Complex. Courtesy of HKS Architects

Connecting the dots: Breaking down FAU’s suspended presidential search • 277 Views

5
Exterior of the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine.

College of Medicine dean steps down, interim to take over • 202 Views

FAU Football: Starting quarterback Thompson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watchlist

The award goes to the nation’s top upperclassmen quarterback.
Photo+of+FAUs+starting+quarterback+Casey+Thompson+at+camp+this+offseason.
FAU Athletics
Photo of FAU’s starting quarterback Casey Thompson at camp this offseason.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
August 28, 2023

On Sunday, Athletics announced that starting quarterback Casey Thompson has been added to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watchlist.

The award goes to the nation’s top upperclassmen quarterback. It is judged on the quarterback’s performance on the field and non-statistical aspects, including character and leadership qualities, as stated by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Foundation

Other names on the watchlist in the American Athletic Conference include Frank Harris of the University of Texas at San Antonio, Seth Henigan from Memphis University and Michael Pratt of the University of Tulane.

The last Owl named to the watchlist was last season’s starting quarterback, N’Kosi Perry, in 2022. That year, Texas Christian University quarterback Max Duggan, who is now in the NFL playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, won the award.

Last season with the University of Nebraska, Thompson had 2,407 passing yards for 17 touchdowns. He was second in the Big 10 with 8.8 yards per pass and tied for second in the Big 10 with five rushing touchdowns.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watchlist,” Thompson said. “It goes to show that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, but I still have more to prove. I have a huge chip on my shoulder and I’m excited for the season.”

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
Photo of Quarterback Casey Thompson at a press conference on August 22, 2023.
Football: FAU names new starting quarterback
Exterior photo of Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium.
FAU Football: Upcoming Electronic Arts Sports video game and its controversy
Stock photo of a FAU football player catching a pass during preseason practice on Tuesday, August 8th
FAU Football: The Owls are showing some leadership on the offense
Head coach Tom Herman, pictured on the left, speaking at FAUs National Signing Day celebration on Feb. 1, 2023.
FAU Football: Herman, Owls hopeful after first practice of fall training camp
Photo of Head Football Coach Tom Herman speaking at the American Athletic Conference Media Day at Irving, Texas on Tuesday.
FAU Football: Takeaways from the American Athletic Conference Media Day
Stock photo of 2023 FAU Spring Game.
FAU Football: Overview of the 2023 FAU Football Schedule
More in Sports
FAU graduate defender Graeme Pratt (#4) in a game last season.
Men’s Soccer: Owls draw 1-1 on the road against Belmont
FAU junior forward Sloane Young (#5) during the Owls victory over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. August 27, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls sink Islanders 3-0 in first win of 2023 season
FAU outside hitter Romina Cornelio (#25) in the middle of a serve during the Owls win over the FDU Knights. August 26, 2023.
Volleyball: Owls win final game of FAU Invitational against the Knights
Photo of FAU mens soccer player from last season.
Men’s Soccer: FAU beats Lipscomb in high-scoring game to kick off season
Freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls suffer 3-0 loss to Oklahoma State University
Matias Weir (#28) scoring one of two goals in Team Argentinas win over Lebanese Flying Cedars HC on August 24, 2023.
Hockey: Argentina continue win streak with 5-4 victory over Lebanon
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of SG Program Board.
Sevyn Streeter to join headliner Coi Leray in 2023 Bonfire Fest
Students walk past vending machines in the FAU breezeway.
Food stamp benefits expire, food insecurity among college students rises
Photo of Matias Weir in his Team Argentina uniform.
Hockey: Argentinian national team welcomes back FAU student Matias Weir
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
Photo of midfielder Leila Etemadi (#54) in the Owls first game in the American Athletic Conference against Little Rock on August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls draw another tie on the road against Miami
Erin Simonardottir (center) celebrating with her teammates after scoring one of her two goals in the Owls draw in the first athletic game in the American Athletic Conference. August 17, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls draw 2-2 against Little Rock in season home-opener
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is one of the frequent broadcasters for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *