FAU Football: Quarterback N’Kosi Perry in the watchlist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

FAU’s graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry finds himself in the watchlist of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The award is awarded to the best upperclassmen quarterback in college football, but does not go to them based on their on field accomplishments alone.

“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” said John Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc.

Perry has received high praise in the past including from his NIL partner Islamorada Brewing Co., whose Vice President of Business Operations Jose Herrera said in an interview with the Palm Beach Post, “N’Kosi was by far one of the nicest human beings I have ever seen.”

Perry found himself with a new team in 2021, as he transferred from the University of Miami to FAU with the intention to finish his remaining years of eligibility under head coach Willie Taggart and the Owls.

Under a new system, Perry put up career-high numbers. Starting all 12 games for the Owls, he posted 2,771 yards at a 60.7 completion percentage, finishing with a 143.0 passer rating.

Heading into the 2022 season, Perry won’t be alone in representing Conference USA for the Golden Arm Award. The FAU star will be competing against; Chris Reynolds from Charlotte, Chase Cunninham from Middle Tennessee, and Dylan Hopkins from UAB.

With a full season under his belt, Perry will look to lead the Owls to bigger and higher goals after last season’s 5-7 finish.

Zachary Watts is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet him at @ZachWatts1_