Editor’s Letter: A letter from the incoming editor-in-chief

Journalism is about honesty and sharing facts. The UP is no exception.

Journalism is about reporting facts in an honest and unbiased manner. The University Press is no exception.

As the incoming editor-in-chief (EIC) of the University Press, I want you to know that I will continue to fight for students. The UP’s purpose is to inform the FAU community, and that is precisely what will happen during my term as EIC.

I started at the UP in the fall 2023 semester. After serving as news editor for the spring 2023 semester, I was elected editor-in-chief for the summer and fall semesters.

While in high school, I served as the EIC of Olympic Heights Community High School’s newspaper, The Torch. It was there that I realized my love for journalism, which altered the course of my life.

Being such a large part of this newspaper was what made me realize that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life and I am thrilled to assume an EIC position again, and especially for FAU.

As EIC of the UP, I will follow in previous editors’ footsteps and fight for what I believe is right. As former EIC Savannah Peifer wrote in her final editor’s letter — I am up for the challenge to continue holding FAU administrators accountable.

I would like for there to be more of a dialogue between the UP and students in order to ensure we are covering topics that are important to the student body.

This is a very interesting time to be reporting on this campus — the university’s football program is moving into a new conference, and its basketball program is coming off of the best season in its history. Housing looks to be a longstanding concern for students since there are no imminent plans for new on-campus dormitories.

FAU is facing a provost and presidential search as well as new Florida legislation that will change higher education if passed. We find it imperative that the FAU and the local community know what is going on on campus and at the state and federal levels since happenings in Tallahassee and D.C. have an impact on the university in a litany of ways.

We would love your help figuring out what stories we should be looking into on campus. If you have a comment, question, concern, or a story tip, please email [email protected], and I will respond promptly.

Jessica Abramsky will officially assume the position of editor-in-chief on July 1.

Jessica Abramsky is the Editor-in-Chief of the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach Jess at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @jessabramsky.