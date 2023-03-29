Letter from the Editor: Making an apology

The entrance to the Breezeway at FAU. Photo by Eston Parker III.

Last night, the UP published a social media post with an unfortunate typo. We deeply regret this being posted, and we apologize to our readers and to Chan Walker for the error.

The UP took swift action. We corrected the mistake and republished the story. We replaced our Social Media Manager and implemented a new policy so social media posts will be more thoroughly reviewed.

If you have questions or comments, contact us at [email protected] or DM us on instagram @upressonline.