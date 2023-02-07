Editor’s Letter: ‘Avèk anpil men chay la pa lou’: With many hands the burden is not heavy

Diversity needs to be present in student media, and it takes all of us to make it happen.

Growing up in communities with subpar schools and lack of access to opportunity, many immigrants and racial minorities struggle to overcome the barriers that come with navigating higher education – I have witnessed it firsthand.

There is a world of opportunity behind the barricade of accessibility for these underrepresented communities. While this institution may not have a perfect history, I believe that Florida Atlantic University has long acknowledged and served the ever-prevalent minority populations of South Florida.

As the daughter of two Haitian immigrants, I appreciated that our household never overlooked the importance of education. My parents were first-generation college graduates, both of whom earned their undergraduate degrees here at FAU. Their experience at the university has largely fostered opportunities for social mobility and contributed to their success.

This institution has long embraced diversity and blazed a trail in Florida, providing equitable access to education in ways no other public university in the state has. As Florida’s most racially, ethnically, and culturally diverse public state university, FAU is distinguished by its ability to retain and graduate Black students.

I have grown up on this campus, having attended FAU schools since I was four years old. I am grateful for the atmosphere of opportunity that the university has offered me, my family, the Haitian community, the Latin and Caribbean community, and Black students generally.

The UP wants to represent, serve, and protect the voices of all students. I hope that this issue will be part of a larger recognition and celebration of the diversity on campus. I implore minority students to get involved in student media. The newsroom needs your perspective to serve the FAU community in a way that best represents the student body.

One student alone cannot rectify years of underrepresentation of Black students in campus media, but each student who chooses to get involved plays an integral part in ensuring we produce a well-rounded outlook of our campus in the news.

Growing up, my parents often repeated a Haitian proverb that says “Avèk anpil men chay la pa lou,” which translates to “With many hands the burden is not heavy.”

My desire is that we work together to amplify Black voices in student media and represent our rich and abundant culture on this campus.

Editor’s note: This story is in the UP’s latest issue that can be found physically on the distribution boxes around campus or digitally through our Issuu page.

Jasmine Die is the Copy-Desk Chief for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]